Huntsville, AL

Bouncer indicted after allegedly slamming a man’s head against a concrete floor

By Kait Newsum
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury on manslaughter charges, according to court records.

32-year-old Charlie Dupree Harris was arrested on June 19, 2021, in connection to the death of Cornelius Anderson.

Court documents show Harris “recklessly” caused Anderson’s death by “slamming his head against a concrete floor” on May 8, 2021.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at Boomers 50/50 on Old Railroad Bed Road in Harvest, where Anderson had been in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

The bouncer at the time, Harris, slammed Anderson on the ground and then drug him out of the building, authorities said.

Harris (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anderson was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died due to head trauma.

Harris is set for a jury trial on March 20, with other hearings scheduled for March 2 and 15 at the Madison County Courthouse.

WRBL News 3

