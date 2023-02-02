Iowa Wild forward Sammy Walker's All-Star skillset stretches far beyond his work on the ice

DES MOINES — The Iowa Wild were down by one goal late in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

It took just 23 seconds for the visiting team to take the lead. Not a great start to Iowa’s final home game before a two-week road trip.

But the Wild weren’t about to give up so early.

Iowa had more scoring chances than the Firebirds, outshooting them 7-to-3 in the first 16 minutes of the game. Then Sammy Walker took matters into his own hands.

The rookie forward broke away from a defender just in time to tap in a feed from Andrej Sustr past the Firebirds’ goaltender, evening the score at one apiece. He added another goal – in the second period – in Iowa’s 5-2 victory.

A one-goal game is pretty typical for Walker right now. Even a two-goal performance isn’t that rare. That’s part of what made Walker an instant favorite among fans in his first professional season.

But he almost didn't end up in Des Moines.

“I didn’t know if he’d make the (Minnesota Wild) out of camp,” said Iowa Wild coach Tim Army. “He had a really good camp. I thought he played pretty good in the prospects game that we had, but he didn’t stand out to me.”

Then Army flipped Walker from more of a center role to a wing.

“The speed was there, and then he became more aware of all these other elements to his game,” Army said. “That’s allowed him to sort of explode offensively at this level.”

League-leading man out of Des Moines

Walker’s early success earned him league-wide recognition, even before he's played a full season.

He's posted 39 points – 20 goals, 19 assists – through 36 games. He also picked up one goal in a six-game stint with the Minnesota Wild in December.

His 39 points lead all AHL rookies and are tied for the 21st-best among all skaters. Only one other player in the league, Trey Fix-Wolansky, has recorded more points (42) in fewer games (33).

Scoring goals and dishing out assists has become second nature to Walker, who has only finished 11 games without a point. He’s recorded at least two points in 12 games.

All of those things led to an All-Star nod for Walker, making him one of nine rookies to earn the honor. Walker will be one of two players representing the Wild at the AHL’s All-Star Weekend on Feb. 5 and 6, joining rookie goalie Jesper Wallstedt.

“I think I got off to a good start,” Walker said. “But even then, I didn’t really think about All-Star, not as a rookie. So, it’s definitely a huge honor.”

Playing in the All-Star Classic is a big moment for any player, let alone a rookie fresh out of college. But there were signs earlier in the season – and even during his NCAA career – that pointed to Walker’s sudden success.

Success follows Walker from Minnesota to Iowa, and back to Minnesota

Walker was Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey in high school and was a three-year captain at the University of Minnesota.

He was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning but signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild in August 2022. Despite all of his early success in the game, Walker’s transition from college to the pros wasn’t without a learning curve.

“You’re playing against men,” Walker said. “These guys are bigger, stronger. But I’ve tried to just keep playing my game.”

It paid off.

Walker was called up by Minnesota after less than two months with the Iowa Wild. He said it was a special moment to play for the team he grew up a fan of and in front of the family and friends who had supported him throughout his career.

Minnesota sent Walker back down to Iowa after half-a-dozen games. For some players, that transition can be difficult. Not for Walker.

“We stayed on him right away. He’s going from playing maybe 10-11 minutes in Minnesota to playing 20 minutes here," Army said. "He’s got that back. He’s maintained that pace all year long, and I think his competitiveness goes a long way.”

Skills on and off the ice

Sure, Walker quickly made a name for himself in the AHL. But his skill set extends beyond the ice.

Walker grew up with four other siblings and is the youngest of three boys. Sibling rivalries with older brothers Ben and Jack helped fuel Walker’s competitive spirit on the ice and off it, Ben inspired his younger brother in other ways.

“(Ben) was really big into music and he can play multiple instruments,” Walker said.

He got a guitar during his freshman year of college but admitted that he never really devoted much time to the instrument until the pandemic hit. Then with all the free time he had, he decided he might as well start a new hobby.

Walker learned quite a few songs on the guitar, and then he had Ben in his ear again, pushing for him to start playing piano. One day, Walker found a keyboard on Facebook Marketplace and decided it was time to teach himself a new instrument.

Music was a perfect fit for the 23-year-old. It’s a fun way for Walker to stay busy, at least when he isn’t at the rink or traveling with the team. He already has plans for how to show off his skills.

“I’ve always loved music, and I think it’s so fun in the summers when you go to cabins and you’re sitting around a fire, you can just whip out the guitar and play a song for your friends.”

