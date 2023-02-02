Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
NBC Los Angeles
Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night
Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a...
NBC Los Angeles
Super Bowl-Winning Quarterbacks by Jersey Number
Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks by jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will go to No. 1 or No. 15. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are set to square off in a historic Super Bowl quarterback matchup when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While they are each competing for the names on the front and back of their jerseys, they can also add to the legacy of the numbers on their jerseys.
NBC Los Angeles
Chiefs Activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Place Mecole Hardman on IR
PHOENIX — As Super Bowl week begins, the Chiefs made a couple notable roster moves on Monday. The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire off Injured Reserve and put receiver Mecole Hardman on IR. Edwards-Helaire, 23, had been on IR since November with a high ankle sprain. But before...
NBC Los Angeles
Tom Brady Sr.'s Take on Why His Son Retired Makes a Lot of Sense
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The...
NBC Los Angeles
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Not a Fan of ‘Stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games
Josh Jacobs not a fan of 'stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At least one NFL star isn't a fan of the Pro Bowl Games. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs didn't mince words when giving his opinion of this year's new Pro Bowl format.
NBC Los Angeles
Tom Brady Plugs Brand by Tweeting Pic in His Underwear
Tom Brady plugs brand by tweeting pic in his underwear originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady already has a new career post-retirement: Underwear modeling. The 45-year-old star took to his social media on Monday, less than a week after announcing his NFL retirement, and posted a selfie where he stripped down his brand's underwear line.
NBC Los Angeles
Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: See 2023 Gatorade Color Odds, History
There’s nothing like that refreshing feeling of being drenched in ice cold Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl. Well, it may not be refreshing, but anything goes when you’re the head coach of a team that gets to lift the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy after a long season.
NBC Los Angeles
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni: Highly Successful People ‘Get a Little Bit Better' Each Day—But There's 1 Thing in Your Way
After the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to this year's Super Bowl, head coach Nick Sirianni set a simple goal for his players over their next two weeks of practices — be a little bit better today than you were yesterday. The only obstacle in the way: "distractions from the outside...
NBC Los Angeles
How Arizona Is Preparing to Make Super Bowl LVII Sustainable
How Arizona is preparing to make Super Bowl LVII sustainable originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles aren’t the only thing green at Super Bowl LVII. The NFL is heading to Arizona for the fourth time in Super Bowl history, but this year is shaping up to be one of the league’s most sustainable efforts. With over 120,000 people expected to descend upon Phoenix this week, the league has undergone some of its most ambitious initiatives.
