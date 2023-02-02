ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night

Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a...
NBC Los Angeles

Super Bowl-Winning Quarterbacks by Jersey Number

Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks by jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will go to No. 1 or No. 15. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are set to square off in a historic Super Bowl quarterback matchup when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While they are each competing for the names on the front and back of their jerseys, they can also add to the legacy of the numbers on their jerseys.
NBC Los Angeles

Chiefs Activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Place Mecole Hardman on IR

PHOENIX — As Super Bowl week begins, the Chiefs made a couple notable roster moves on Monday. The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire off Injured Reserve and put receiver Mecole Hardman on IR. Edwards-Helaire, 23, had been on IR since November with a high ankle sprain. But before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Los Angeles

Tom Brady Sr.'s Take on Why His Son Retired Makes a Lot of Sense

Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The...
NBC Los Angeles

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Not a Fan of ‘Stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games

Josh Jacobs not a fan of 'stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At least one NFL star isn't a fan of the Pro Bowl Games. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs didn't mince words when giving his opinion of this year's new Pro Bowl format.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Los Angeles

Tom Brady Plugs Brand by Tweeting Pic in His Underwear

Tom Brady plugs brand by tweeting pic in his underwear originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady already has a new career post-retirement: Underwear modeling. The 45-year-old star took to his social media on Monday, less than a week after announcing his NFL retirement, and posted a selfie where he stripped down his brand's underwear line.
NBC Los Angeles

Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: See 2023 Gatorade Color Odds, History

There’s nothing like that refreshing feeling of being drenched in ice cold Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl. Well, it may not be refreshing, but anything goes when you’re the head coach of a team that gets to lift the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy after a long season.
NBC Los Angeles

How Arizona Is Preparing to Make Super Bowl LVII Sustainable

How Arizona is preparing to make Super Bowl LVII sustainable originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles aren’t the only thing green at Super Bowl LVII. The NFL is heading to Arizona for the fourth time in Super Bowl history, but this year is shaping up to be one of the league’s most sustainable efforts. With over 120,000 people expected to descend upon Phoenix this week, the league has undergone some of its most ambitious initiatives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy