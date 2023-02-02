ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Changes coming to 27th annual St. Patrick’s day activities within Emporia

The annual St. Patrick’s Committee host of events is back on the schedule, however, there are some major changes coming. Regarding fundraising, Committee member Barb Lowry says they will be taking a new approach to this year’s activities. Namely, the longstanding auction held at Bruff’s Sports Bar and Grill will now be replaced with an online-only auction.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Middle School’s Connor McBride wins Lyon County Spelling Bee

Emporia Middle School took three of the top four spots at the 2023 Lyon County Spelling Bee, led by eighth-grader Connor McBride. McBride spelled both “chemotherapy” and “maneuverable” to win Tuesday. He seemed comfortable throughout the spelling bee, especially with the final words. Adrianna Sieberns of...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High bowling teams to host triangular

The Emporia High bowling teams will be hosting a triangular with Topeka High and Hayden Tuesday afternoon. Nate Green will be one of the Spartans bowling. He’s coming off a fourth-place finish at the Crusader Classic with a 637 series. Darby Hauff will be one of the Lady Spartans...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Proehl takes on new role as David Traylor Zoo’s education coordinator

Kelli Proehl is going from one position in Emporia city services to another. Proehl had worked for years at the Emporia Public Library, including time as assistant director of children’s services, but the city announced she is the David Traylor Zoo’s new education coordinator as part of a news release Monday. Proehl’s time at the library gave her an opportunity to coordinate with zoo leadership for events like the Safari Edventure Days, and she sees a lot of opportunities for education events down the road.
EMPORIA, KS
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS

Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Construction, education improvement matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia board

Construction and education improvement matters will lead the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. McCownGordon will have the regular overall update on the Building for the Future bond initiative, but board members will also discuss guaranteed maximum prices for specific projects at Riverside and Timmerman. Before those presentations,...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness making tremendous progress with Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground campaign

Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness is into the “home stretch” of its Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground fundraising campaign. Roughly a year after announcing the campaign, Crosswinds CEO Amanda Cunningham and Development Director Lucas Moody joined KVOE’s Morning Show Monday to discuss its progress. According to Moody, the agency has seen a tremendous show of support from the community with just over $4.03 million raised towards the $5.2 million goal.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
TOPEKA, KS
tourcounsel.com

Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka animal shelter fighting overpopulation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local animal shelter is reducing prices on sterilization procedures amidst overpopulation issues. Pitbull’s and Pitbull appearing dog mixes are taking over shelter space at Helping Hands Humane Society. The animal shelter is working hard this February to combat the issue with reduced spaying and neutering for the public.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

City to unveil new $22.5 million joint maintenance facility

A public dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday as the City of Manhattan unveils its new $22.5 million Joint Maintenance Facility at U.S. 24 and Levee Drive. City Manager Ron Fehr, Mayor Mark Hatesohl and representatives from BBN Architects, McCown Gordon Construction and Public Works Director Rob Ott...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of S.W. Collins Avenue. Initial reports indicated a live power line had fallen onto the roof of a garage behind a residence on the west side of the street.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia

Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High girls wrestlers 2nd, boys 3rd at Centennial League Tournament

The Emporia High wrestling teams competed in the Centennial League Tournament hosted by Junction City Saturday. The Lady Spartans finished in second place winning duals over Manhattan, 37-33, Topeka High, 64-12 and Junction City, 42-33. Emporia High lost to league champion Washburn Rural, 72-3. Five Lady Spartans had second-place finishes....
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State track and field teams wrap up Washburn Classic

Emporia State track and field athletes had a 1st place finish, set a school record, and 3 provisional qualifiers for nationals on day 2 of the Washburn Classic Saturday. Megan McMannis won the pole vault setting a school record with a vault of 12 feet 10.25 inches a provisional qualifying vault.
EMPORIA, KS

