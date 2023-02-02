Read full article on original website
KVOE
Changes coming to 27th annual St. Patrick’s day activities within Emporia
The annual St. Patrick’s Committee host of events is back on the schedule, however, there are some major changes coming. Regarding fundraising, Committee member Barb Lowry says they will be taking a new approach to this year’s activities. Namely, the longstanding auction held at Bruff’s Sports Bar and Grill will now be replaced with an online-only auction.
KVOE
Lyon County Planning Board set for annual reorganization meeting
The Lyon County Planning and Appeals Board is set to meet Wednesday evening. Board members will elect a chair, vice chair and secretary. They will also discuss goals and objectives for the coming year. The meeting is at 7 pm at the Lyon County Annex.
KVOE
Emporia Middle School’s Connor McBride wins Lyon County Spelling Bee
Emporia Middle School took three of the top four spots at the 2023 Lyon County Spelling Bee, led by eighth-grader Connor McBride. McBride spelled both “chemotherapy” and “maneuverable” to win Tuesday. He seemed comfortable throughout the spelling bee, especially with the final words. Adrianna Sieberns of...
KVOE
Emporia High bowling teams to host triangular
The Emporia High bowling teams will be hosting a triangular with Topeka High and Hayden Tuesday afternoon. Nate Green will be one of the Spartans bowling. He’s coming off a fourth-place finish at the Crusader Classic with a 637 series. Darby Hauff will be one of the Lady Spartans...
KVOE
USD 252 looking to put recent grant funding towards family engagement events and resources
With an ever-expanding need for childcare and family resources, USD 252 Southern Lyon County is looking to expand its reach and support of local families thanks to a generous grant award from the state of Kansas. The district was recently awarded more than $106,000 in state funding which it plans...
KVOE
Proehl takes on new role as David Traylor Zoo’s education coordinator
Kelli Proehl is going from one position in Emporia city services to another. Proehl had worked for years at the Emporia Public Library, including time as assistant director of children’s services, but the city announced she is the David Traylor Zoo’s new education coordinator as part of a news release Monday. Proehl’s time at the library gave her an opportunity to coordinate with zoo leadership for events like the Safari Edventure Days, and she sees a lot of opportunities for education events down the road.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
KVOE
Lyon County Emergency Food and Shelter Board obtains over $8,000 in federal funds
Over $8,300 is coming to Lyon County’s Emergency Food and Shelter Board, according to the United Way of the Flint Hills. A local board consisting of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, a representative of the Lyon County Commission, Salvation Army and United Way will now determine how the funds will be allocated.
KVOE
WEATHER: Lyon, Morris counties not scheduled for spotter training sessions; Severe Weather Awareness Week set for March 6-10
Not all area counties will host a storm spotter training session when the schedule begins in a few weeks. In fact, Lyon and Morris counties do not have training sessions this spring after the National Weather Service Topeka office announced its schedule Tuesday. Other area training sessions include:. *March 7:...
KVOE
Construction, education improvement matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia board
Construction and education improvement matters will lead the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. McCownGordon will have the regular overall update on the Building for the Future bond initiative, but board members will also discuss guaranteed maximum prices for specific projects at Riverside and Timmerman. Before those presentations,...
KVOE
Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness making tremendous progress with Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground campaign
Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness is into the “home stretch” of its Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground fundraising campaign. Roughly a year after announcing the campaign, Crosswinds CEO Amanda Cunningham and Development Director Lucas Moody joined KVOE’s Morning Show Monday to discuss its progress. According to Moody, the agency has seen a tremendous show of support from the community with just over $4.03 million raised towards the $5.2 million goal.
WIBW
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
tourcounsel.com
Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas
Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
WIBW
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
RANTOUL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Game Warden was able to save one buck after two had become antler-locked on a Franklin Co. property. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Feb. 6, that Franklin Co. Game Warden Ryan Twellmann was called to a farm near Rantoul with reports of two antler-locked deer.
WIBW
Topeka animal shelter fighting overpopulation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local animal shelter is reducing prices on sterilization procedures amidst overpopulation issues. Pitbull’s and Pitbull appearing dog mixes are taking over shelter space at Helping Hands Humane Society. The animal shelter is working hard this February to combat the issue with reduced spaying and neutering for the public.
1350kman.com
City to unveil new $22.5 million joint maintenance facility
A public dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday as the City of Manhattan unveils its new $22.5 million Joint Maintenance Facility at U.S. 24 and Levee Drive. City Manager Ron Fehr, Mayor Mark Hatesohl and representatives from BBN Architects, McCown Gordon Construction and Public Works Director Rob Ott...
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a garage fire Monday morning in west Topeka. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of S.W. Collins Avenue. Initial reports indicated a live power line had fallen onto the roof of a garage behind a residence on the west side of the street.
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
KVOE
Emporia High girls wrestlers 2nd, boys 3rd at Centennial League Tournament
The Emporia High wrestling teams competed in the Centennial League Tournament hosted by Junction City Saturday. The Lady Spartans finished in second place winning duals over Manhattan, 37-33, Topeka High, 64-12 and Junction City, 42-33. Emporia High lost to league champion Washburn Rural, 72-3. Five Lady Spartans had second-place finishes....
KVOE
Emporia State track and field teams wrap up Washburn Classic
Emporia State track and field athletes had a 1st place finish, set a school record, and 3 provisional qualifiers for nationals on day 2 of the Washburn Classic Saturday. Megan McMannis won the pole vault setting a school record with a vault of 12 feet 10.25 inches a provisional qualifying vault.
