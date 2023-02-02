Read full article on original website
Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest
On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
Easton News: Theft Of Mail
2023-02-07@2:32pm–#Easton CT– Police are looking for a red Hyundai Elantra responsible for mail theft off Park Avenue.
Man held in series of vehicle burglaries, attempts
GLASTONBURY — A Hartford man is being held on $46,500 bond while facing accusations that he stole a vehicle in Hartford on Jan. 2, drove it into Glastonbury, and committed a series of thefts and attempted thefts from other vehicles overnight before running out of gas on Route 2.
Bridgeport Police Investigation Involving the Passing of Counterfeit Money Expands to Multiple Suspects
An ongoing investigation involving incidents of passing counterfeit money has expanded and involves multiple suspects on more than one. day, according to Bridgeport Police Detective R.L. “Rebecca” Morrison. Morrison has acquired more video footage from the incident with better pictures. She is hopeful the community can assist in...
Bridgeport News: Homicide #2
Police UPDATE: On February 6, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue on the report of a ShotSpotter activation with citizens reporting a party shot in the parking lot at that location. Upon arrival, police officers located an unresponsive party suffering from...
Teen Stabbed At Trumbull Mall During Fight With Brother, Police Say
A dispute between two Fairfield County brothers resulted in a stabbing that left one of the siblings wounded. The incident took place in Trumbull at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Trumbull Mall. Jovanie Hall, age 18, of Bridgeport was taken into police custody at his residence a short...
Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs
Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
Bridgeport News: Robbery
2023-02-05@11:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was injured during a robbery in the 300 block of Jewett Avenue.
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
Workers at Frito-Lay held at gunpoint
SOUTH WINDSOR — Cleaning crew members were held at gunpoint in an armed robbery at the Frito-Lay distribution center at 160 Nutmeg Road. Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said that on Sunday at around 5:39 p.m., workers were forced to the ground by the robbers, who took their personal jewelry and cash.
Bridgeport News: Dryer Fire
2023-02-05@#Bridgeport CT– Report of a dryer fire at the laundromat at 529 North Avenue. The fire did not spread to any other part of the laundromat according to radio reports.
Man Shot While at Bus Stop in New Haven
A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while at a bus stop in New Haven on Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Munson Street after getting a report of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. A resident had reported that a person was on a trampoline in a back yard and had been shot.
Shelton News: Cellphone Battery Burn
2023-02-05@10:37pm–#Shelton CT– First responders on the way to the 100 block of Howe Avenue where a person has been burned by fire from the lithium-ion battery from their cell phone. The phone has been removed from the home.
Men Were Illegally Selling Marijuana from Van in Naugatuck: Police
Police have arrested two men who are accused of running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck. Police said they started to receive complaints last Thursday about a van covered with advertising for a “mobile dispensary” and decals of marijuana leaves near Walmart on New Haven Road and reports that the driver was openly advertising and selling marijuana.
Randy Cox was paralyzed in a New Haven police van. Here’s a timeline of the aftermath.
Randy Cox became paralyzed after he was hurled around a New Haven police van with no seatbelts. Here's a timeline of the events that followed.
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
Vanished: Family, police still looking for Vanessa Morales
ANSONIA, Conn. — As the rain came down on the night of December 2, 2019, Ansonia police and family members of a 43-year-old woman and her toddler learned of both a horrific discovery and an unsolved mystery. Christine Holloway was found dead in the bathtub of her Ansonia apartment....
