Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Charles American Press
No small potatoes, Cowboys to play all-Division I schedule
A trip to The Swamp highlights the McNeese State football schedule, which was released on Monday. For the first time in program history, the Cowboys will play the Florida Gators when they head to Gainesville on Sept. 9. The Gators are the second Southeastern Conference team McNeese has ever played....
Lake Charles American Press
McNeese releases football schedule — including trip to play Florida Gators
A trip to the Swamp highlights the upcoming football schedule for McNeese State. For the first time in program history the Cowboys will play the Florida Gators when they head to Gainesville on Sept. 9. The Gators are just the second SEC team McNeese has ever played. The Cowboys have...
Lake Charles American Press
Warren Arceneaux column: No shortage of state title contenders
As usual, there is no shortage of area contenders for girls basketball state championships, with usual suspects Fairview, Hathaway and St. Louis Catholic in the mix. This year we could have some new faces making playoff runs in both boys and girls hoops, as a handful of programs in Southwest Louisiana have made big strides this season.
Lake Charles American Press
Janet Brooks Stevens
Janet Brooks Steven of Downy, Calif. departed this life on Jan. 30, 2023. Janet is a native of Lake Charles, La. and resided in Downy, Calif. after she met and married her husband of 32 years, Craig Stevens. To this union, one son was born, Jamaal A. Stevens. Janet was...
Lake Charles American Press
Jill Lorraine Sanders
Jill Lorraine Jarnagin Sanders was born to Otis Harvey and Mary Lou Jarnagin in New Orleans on April 23, 1948. As a girl, she loved the Beatles, Senator John F. Kennedy, board games, black and white cats, and the “Tammy” movies starring Debbie Reynolds. She also lived in Monroe, La., and graduated from Ouachita High School before moving to Lake Charles with her family. During this time, she took classes in psychology and Spanish. She was proud to be left-handed and had mad shorthand skills.
Lake Charles American Press
Joyce Gardner Moses
Joyce Gardner Moses, born Jan. 6, 1932, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 3, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents James Matthew Gardner and Bessie Brouse, husband of 52 years, Billy J. Moses and siblings Lottie McMillen, Erie Mae Allen, Wilbur “Son” Gardner and Elsie Moak.
Lake Charles American Press
Jennings senior semifinalist in National Merit Scholarship Program
Jonathon Bergeaux, a senior at Jennings High School, has been named as semifinalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Bergeaux is one of five semifinalists from Southwest Louisiana in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Other semifinalists are Zachary Broussard, of Barbe High School; Annaliese DeFelice of Sam Houston Jones High School; Ethan McGee of Oakdale High School and Eliana Kitchens of Roseanne High School.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Two arrested in Westlake homicide
Two of three people wanted in the death of a 25-year-old man discovered in a Westlake home last week have been arrested. Demarcus Ardoin, 25, was found dead in his home on Westwood Road around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the homicide was drug-related.
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
QuickTake Health was one of the start-up companies chosen by LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center (NOVA), for its “Mission for the Future,” a global search for companies with innovative concepts and transformative solutions that provide a positive impact on people and planet, to come explore collaboration opportunities with LG NOVA.
Lake Charles American Press
2/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Andrew Thomas, 56, 705 W. 18th St. — illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; tail lamps; driver must be licensed; two counts drug possession; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited. Bond: $8,200.
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction, sentence for man accused of kidnapping baby reversed
The sentence and conviction of an Iowa, La., man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby have been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated kidnapping. The sentence was set to run consecutively to time being served for a 1999 conviction for armed robbery and first-degree robbery.
Comments / 0