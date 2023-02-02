Jill Lorraine Jarnagin Sanders was born to Otis Harvey and Mary Lou Jarnagin in New Orleans on April 23, 1948. As a girl, she loved the Beatles, Senator John F. Kennedy, board games, black and white cats, and the “Tammy” movies starring Debbie Reynolds. She also lived in Monroe, La., and graduated from Ouachita High School before moving to Lake Charles with her family. During this time, she took classes in psychology and Spanish. She was proud to be left-handed and had mad shorthand skills.

