Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
therecord-online.com
Pine Creek Township woman accused of defrauding woman of $15,500
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA – Pine Creek Township police have arrested a township resident and accused her of using a woman’s credit card for over $15,500 in credit card purchases. The accused is Kathy M. Lachat, age 60, the victim a 72-year-old female. Police released word on Tuesday...
therecord-online.com
Loganton contractor jailed for theft; pending extradition in multiple other home improvement fraud cases
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Dustin Allen Butler, 26, of Loganton, was sentenced in Clinton County Court on Tuesday by Judge Michael F. Salisbury, to a minimum of 11 ½ to 23 months on one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a third degree felony, and one count of bad checks, a first degree misdemeanor. Butler will also be required to serve an additional 36 month of probation after he completes his jail sentence, and was ordered to pay back more than $41,000 to the victim in the case.
therecord-online.com
Prospective Clinton County candidates’ informational session Monday night
LOCK HAVEN, PA –A candidates’ information night for those interested in running in the May primary election is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday in Clinton County’s Piper Building. Clinton County voter registration director Maria Boileau Boileau had announced the meeting recently. She has asked that prospective candidates...
therecord-online.com
Bucktail Medical Center executive on hospital closures, BMC future
SOUTH RENOVO, PA – Tim Reeves, CEO/Administrator at the Bucktail Medical Center in South Renovo, on Monday issued a cautionary article on the continued closure of hospitals across Pennsylvania and where Bucktail Medical Center stands now as Clinton County’s only acute care hospital. The Reeves question-and-answer was written...
therecord-online.com
Dispute brewing over Sunset Pines drainage project
LOCK HAVEN – There is a major lack of cooperation between the City of Lock Haven and the Suburban Water Co., and city officials are putting the blame squarely on the water company. For now, those who are affected live in a portion of Sunset Pines. According to information...
therecord-online.com
Candidate informational session held
LOCK HAVEN, PA – 51 prospective primary election candidates attended a Clinton County-conducted informational session in the county’s Piper Building Monday night. Maria Boileau, the county director of voter registration said the nearly hourlong session went well and termed the event “a great kick-off.” The municipal primary election is set for May 16 and the time frame for candidates to circulate petitions is from Feb. 14 through March 7.
therecord-online.com
LH Men’s Basketball Downs Mansfield; Notches Third Straight Win
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Behind a balanced offensive attack which saw six Bald Eagles record double figures, the Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (16-6, 12-5 PSAC) soared past Mansfield University (5-16, 4-13 PSAC), 89-76, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest on Monday evening. After a...
therecord-online.com
LH Robinson’s Record Sparks Big PSAC East Win for Women’s Basketball
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven women’s basketball team (9-13, 7-10 PSAC) hosted Mansfield University (2-19, 1-16 PSAC) for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) game as the Bald Eagles steamrolled the Mounties, 57-35, with highlights all over the court. It also proved to be a historic...
therecord-online.com
Sugar Valley claims Juniata Valley Invitational title
ALEXANDRIA, PA – The Sugar Valley Rural Charter School wrestling team continued their successful season with the team title at the Juniata Valley Invitational held on Saturday at Juniata Valley High School. It’s second straight title at that event. Sugar Valley easily out-distanced second place Southern Huntingdon, 176...
therecord-online.com
Wildcats pull out D6 dual title win over State College, 36-34
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain High School gym was rocking about 6 p.m. on Saturday as the host Wildcats battled underdog State College for the District 6 AAA team dual title and a berth in next Thursday’s start of the PIAA Dual Meet Championships in Hershey.
therecord-online.com
First U.S. nuclear-powered data center, bitcoin mine coming to Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – The country’s first nuclear-powered data center and bitcoin mining operation – located in northeastern Pennsylvania – will soon welcome its first tenant. Cumulus Data said the first of several 48 megawatt “powered shell data center” at its 1,200-acre campus in Columbia County that...
therecord-online.com
LH Men’s Basketball Grabs Gritty Conference Win over Shepherd
LOCK HAVEN, PA – On a frigid afternoon in Central Pennsylvania, the Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (15-6, 11-5 PSAC) and Shepherd University (11-11, 7-8 PSAC) got locked into a heated Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) matchup. In what was a tight affair for 40 minutes, the...
therecord-online.com
KC CTC with strong showing at SkillsUSA competition
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Keystone Central CTC recently sent 23 students to the SkillsUSA District competition held at Penn College and made an outstanding showing. The following place winners will compete in Hershey at the State competition in April:. Lily Hendricks – Architectural Drafting. Emma Evey – Health Occ...
therecord-online.com
Staying Alive: Strong inside play keeps Lady Bucks in playoff hunt with big road win
MONTGOMERY, PA- Bucktail’s girls basketball team found themselves with their back against the wall Saturday afternoon at Montgomery. The Lady Bucks needed to find a way to come out of their meeting with the Lady Raiders on top to keep their hopes at a postseason alive. They found their...
Comments / 0