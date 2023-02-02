Woman charged with manslaughter in Hartford man’s shooting death
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a Hartford man’s death in November.
Angel King, 32, was found shot to death on Nov. 6 inside a hotel room on Wooster Street, according to police. His matter of death was ruled a homicide.
Lisa Kittrell, 39, turned herself in to Hartford police this week, according to officials. In addition to manslaughter, she has been charged with the unlawful discharge of a firearm.
