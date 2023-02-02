ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old boy driving stolen car led officers in a chase through Woodland, police say

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of driving a stolen car Wednesday night in Woodland as he led police in a vehicle pursuit through town.

The car — a Kia Soul — had been reported stolen in Davis before an officer spotted the vehicle in Woodland. The officer tried to pull over the driver in the car, later identified as the 14-year-old Woodland boy, but he refused to stop, the Woodland Police Department announced in a social media post.

The driver of the stolen car led police on “a lengthy vehicle pursuit through town,” before pulling into an apartment complex on West Lincoln Avenue, police said.

The teenage driver ran from the car and led officers in a chase before they caught up to him and took him into custody, according to the Police Department.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and reckless evasion, both felony charges. He was booked at a juvenile detection facility in Yolo County. The Police Department did not release the boy’s name because he is a minor.

The Police Department warned residents that recent statistics show that Kia and Hyundai vehicles — made from 2015 through 2019 — are stolen more than all other manufactured vehicles combined. Police said a security flaw in these vehicles allows thieves to steal them using only “a USB thumb drive and screwdriver.” Police recommended installing any type of steering wheel locking device to prevent theft of these vehicles.

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy.

