Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 5 days ago

STAUNTON — A man said he was trying to exit Va. 262 on Thursday afternoon in Staunton when he was robbed, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). The 38-year-old victim said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Va. 262.

The victim reported the suspects, all wearing masks, approached his vehicle while a firearm was brandished and demanded cash. The suspects were last seen heading toward Parkersburg Turnpike, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was uninjured.

In a press release, Sheriff Donald Smith urged the public to be on "high alert" and to be aware of their surroundings when at a stoplight or intersection.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Correction: The victim's age was initially incorrectly reported by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. The age is 38.

'Doing the best we can': Tent city residents not sure what's next after eviction

ShenanArts fundraiser features songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein Friday night

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway

