Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Taylor Swift Stuns on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet In a Sparkling, Midnight Blue Dress After Winning Best Music Video
Always on theme. Taylor Swift wore a midnight blue outfit to the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. The "Lavender Haze" singer, 33, walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in a two-piece Roberto Cavalli design. She wore a turtleneck crop top with long sleeves and shoulder pads that were […]
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Cardi B Looks Like Actual Art in an Electric Blue Gown at the 2023 Grammys
Cardi B is making a splash on the 2023 Grammys red carpet. As one of the presenters at tonight's ceremony, the "WAP" rapper showed up in an abstract electric blue gown pulled from Gaurav Gupta's spring/summer 2023 haute couture runway. The jaw-dropping confection included pleated structural details that ebbed and...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Lizzo Is Just Peachy in Show-Stopping GRAMMYs 2023 Look
Lizzo is a vision in peach in her 2023 GRAMMY Awards look. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a look at her gorgeous gown, complete with a floral embroidered cape. In the video, the camera begins with a close-up on Lizzo's face, highlighting...
Doja Cat Is Fierce in a Skintight Latex Gown at the 2023 Grammys
Doja Cat is a vision in latex at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The rapper made a stunning appearance on the red carpet for music's biggest night, where she looked powerful and evoked her dominance in the music industry with a full latex ensemble by Versace. The one-shouldered dress featured a cinched waist and a flared mermaid-style skirt with a circular train, with a pair of matching opera gloves completing the look.
Megan Fox Changed Into a White Corset Minidress With MGK for a Grammys 2023 After-Party
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Megan Fox brought more than one look to her Grammys night. After wearing a long embellished white corset gown on the red carpet, Fox switched into a shorter white corset minidress for an after-party. She wore matching opera gloves. Her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly also changed, from an all-silver ensemble to a black open blazer and pants.
Shania Twain Is Unrecognizable In Wackiest Grammys Red Carpet Look
Twain, who wasn't nominated in tonight's ceremony, arrived in a black and white Harris Reed outfit that some social media users couldn't help but discuss.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Raves About Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower: 'So Thankful for Our Village'
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson partnered with Coterie for a "Once Upon a Time" themed baby shower, with Palmer talking about the gathering with PEOPLE exclusively Keke Palmer is getting closer to meeting her baby boy. Following her baby shower with friends and family late last month, the pregnant Nope star, 29, is now sharing exclusive photos from the joyful day with PEOPLE. Explaining the "excitement" of meeting her son with boyfriend Darius Jackson, the mom-to-be opened up about why she chose her "Once Upon A Time" theme. "Right now, I feel like I'm living...
Inside Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Dreamy Palm Springs Honeymoon House
A very large, very expensive piece of Elvis memorabilia has just been sold, and it carries extra-special meaning. The midcentury modern home where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their 1967 honeymoon has sold for $5.65 million, according to the home's Compass listing. Nestled against the mountains in Palm Springs, California,...
Reese Witherspoon Stuns in Baby Blue Peplum Dress at Netflix Film Premiere
The actress both produced and stars in the new movie on the streaming giant.
Grammys Fashion 2023: Doja Cat’s Latex Oil Slick, Lizzo’s Floral Cape & More Must-See Looks
You never know what to expect from the Grammys, and the Grammys fashion of 2023 is a prime example of that. were a few of the stars that walked the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023, at Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles. At the 65th Grammy awards, Trevor Noah will host for his third consecutive year in 2023. He told AP that he feels a bit more comfortable with the gig than in previous years but he still gets the jitters. “The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of...
Lizzo Brings Beyoncé and Adele to Tears With Emotional Record of the Year Speech
Lizzo won Record of the Year at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her hit, "About Damn Time." Taking to the stage to collect her win, Lizzo began her acceptance speech by dedicating the award to the late music icon Prince and ended her speech with a high-energy nod to Beyoncé.
5 actors who could play Booster Gold in the hero’s upcoming HBO Max series
James Gunn recently announced an HBO Max series about the time-traveling superhero Booster Gold that will be part of the first chapter of his DC Universe. For those unfamiliar with this character, he is a lowly human from the 25th century who goes back to the present day with advanced technology and becomes a famous superhero.
Zendaya Debuts Her New Trendy Blonde Bob
On Friday, Spider-Man actress Zendaya shared her new look on Instagram, a very on trend warm blonde bob. The new haircut was revealed in her Instagram Story, blocking off the top of her face to tease the full reveal she will hopefully be sharing very soon. Her hair was cut just a few inches off her shoulders, and styled in tousled curls.
‘Agent Elvis’ Trailer Reveals Matthew McConaughey as the Voice of Elvis Presley in Netflix’s Adult Animated Series
Matthew McConaughey will voice Elvis Presley in Netflix’s forthcoming animated comedy “Agent Elvis,” as revealed in the trailer for the series released Monday morning. “Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll,” reads the series logline. “Agent Elvis” is created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Mike Arnold serves as showrunner, headwriter and executive producer alongside Eddie, who serves as...
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade announces engagement: See the sweet photos
Hailie Jade shared the news with a series of photo of the two popping a bottle of champagne and a close-up of her diamond ring.
