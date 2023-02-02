Read full article on original website
Montana ranks in top 15 for domestic migration
Missoula, MT — The pandemic brought several changes to everyday life, one of those being the great migration. New data from the data ranks Montana as 13th for domestic migration in 2022. New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a population increase of 1.5% totaling 16,003 people who...
Montanans dominate Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge wrapped Feb. 3 with Montana sledders standing out during the competition. In the 300-mile competition, three Montanans placed in the top five. First was Jessie Royer from Seeley Lake, who finished in 50:21:16. Royer Josi Thyr from Olney placed second with...
MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
UM hydrology professor to host talk on water crisis
MISSOULA, Mont. — A hydrology professor at the University of Montana will host a talk about the water crisis as part of UM's President Lecture Series. Jay Famiglietti's talk called, "Changing Freshwater Availability as Viewed from Space: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," on Feb. 9. Those wanting...
Bitterroot Special Olympics seeks volunteers for 40th Special Olympics games
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot Special Olympics is holding its 40th Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics at Lost Trail Powder Mountain next month. However, with over 100 athletes expected to compete this year, they are searching for volunteers to help put on the two-day event, which starts March 7. “It...
Stevensville Ranger District reminds public of climbing restrictions in Mill Creek Canyon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Stevensville Ranger District and the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reminds the public of the annual climbing closure north of Hamilton. The annual climbing closure for the Mill Creek Canyon area started Feb. 1 to let cliff-dwelling raptors nest without being disturbed by outdoor enthusiasts. The...
Missoula Co. jail resumes in-person visits
MISSOULA, Mont. — In-person visits resume at the Missoula County Detention Facility after a long pause due to COVID-19. Visits are available on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and are also still available virtually. Officials ask that visits are scheduled at least one day in advance. Hours and days...
Mountain Valley Inn purchased by hospitality company
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mountain Valley Inn has been purchased by the adventure themed hospitality company, LOGE Camps which is based in the pacific northwest. “It's an acronym which stands for Live Outside, Go Explore, L-O-G-E," said LOGE Camps Vice President of Acquisitions, Gavin Burns. This is the second...
Missoula Co. commissioners seek applicants for Tax Appeal, Seeley Cemetery Boards
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County commissioners are accepting applications for the Tax Appeal Board and the Seeley Lake Cemetery District Board. The following was sent out by Montana County Commissioners:. The Missoula County commissioners are accepting applications for the Tax Appeal Board and Seeley Lake Cemetery District Board....
Libby Library receives $5,000 for lighting upgrades
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Libby Friends of the Library received $5,000 for community safety lighting upgrades in January. The Flathead Electric Cooperative's Roundup for Safety Board awarded the money to help light the basement and the stairwells of the building. The Co-op released the following information:. At its January...
Man identified who was shot in Missoula burglary
MISSOULA, Mont. — The man who was shot in an attempted burglary on Brooks Street in Missoula has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. The following was sent out by Missoula County Sheriff’s Office:. The Sheriff...
2 people safe after avalanche in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two people are safe after being caught and carried in a slab avalanche in the Flathead Range. On Sunday, two people were caught and carried in a slab avalanche in the Flathead Range. Thankfully no one was injured. We thank the individuals for sharing this event....
Motivate Your Monday: Small acts of kindness
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week for a little motivation I am challenging you to do one small act of kindness once a day for the entire week. Now if daily seems like too much, try for at least a few. From holding the door with a smile, to taking someone’s shopping cart back to a store of even buying a person’s coffee, it feels good to give and do good. When you think about how great it feels to be on the receiving end, it’s very fulfilling to be on the other side as well. Take on this challenge and see how you feel. If you ever need a hand with any motivation, we have pros in town to help.
Missoula City Council resolution supports regulations for single-use plastic
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a meeting on Monday night, Missoula City Council adopted a resolution that supports state legislation to restore local government powers to regulate single-use plastic with a 9-2 vote. Members of the public showed up to support the resolution and express their thoughts. The only pushback...
Missoula City Council discusses increasing fees for short-term rentals
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council held a public hearing on a possible fee increase for homes used as short-term rentals. City officials noted vacation rentals must meet a number of safety, occupancy, location and health standards. Owners are required to pay fees to rent out the entire property...
Money Cents: Should you buy with cash, or credit
MISSOULA, Mont. — Initially this almost seems like a silly question; should you buy with cash, or credit? I mean after all cash is king, or is it? Yes, with cash you’ll never overextend yourself. You can only buy what you can afford, but cash doesn’t have a paper trail of invoices like a credit card statement does, leaving you to remember what you’re spending. The pro for credit cards are things like fraud protection and some impressive rewards programs. The key to using plastic is to pay off that balance every month. Rolling it over is where potentially huge interest rates can get you. So, both cash and credit have their pros and cons. And when you need a hand choosing what’s best for you, check with one of our Money Cents pros!
