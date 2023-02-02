MISSOULA, Mont. — This week for a little motivation I am challenging you to do one small act of kindness once a day for the entire week. Now if daily seems like too much, try for at least a few. From holding the door with a smile, to taking someone’s shopping cart back to a store of even buying a person’s coffee, it feels good to give and do good. When you think about how great it feels to be on the receiving end, it’s very fulfilling to be on the other side as well. Take on this challenge and see how you feel. If you ever need a hand with any motivation, we have pros in town to help.

