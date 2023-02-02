Read full article on original website
Log truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a log truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
Arrest made after driver flees from traffic stop, runs into Northeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a driver Monday night who they said fled from a traffic stop and then ran into someone's home. Police surrounded the Northeast Portland home and said they found the driver hiding in the attic of a garage. It all started at about 5:50 p.m.,...
Highway 217 reopens near SW Allen Blvd after barricaded suspect taken into custody
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 217 has reopened Monday morning after a barricaded suspect was safely taken into custody. Beaverton police said officers were trying to contact a suspect holed up in a porta potty in a construction area. The suspect was claiming to be armed. The Washington County Tactical...
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in North Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says the Major Crash Team is investigating after a hit-and-run in North Portland on Monday evening. Officers responded to North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5 at 8:41 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. Once at the...
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Mt. Scott area of Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing gun and harassment charges after an hours-long standoff in the Mt. Scott area on Sunday evening, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Clackamas County deputies were called out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on reports of a domestic incident in the...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after van fire in Hazel Dell
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person has died and another was seriously injured in a van fire in Hazel Dell Tuesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m., Clark County Fire District 6 crews were called out to a fire on Northeast 8th Avenue. Crews arrived and found an older van parked on NE 8th Avenue fully involved.
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash that closed SW Hillsboro Hwy
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Southwest Tongue Lane Sunday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Starting at around 5 p.m., SW Hillsboro Hwy was closed for about an hour between Southwest Wood Lane and Southwest...
Teen arrested after stolen car slams into Vancouver home, child hurt
A 17-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after officials said a stolen car slammed into a Vancouver house Sunday night, causing "significant structural damage" and injuring at least one person.
Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
Suspect arrested after hiding inside attic of Parkrose home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after barricading themselves in a Parkrose neighborhood home Monday evening. Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
Friends show support in court for man found dead inside car at Intel campus
5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into Vancouver home; teen arrested. A stolen vehicle smashed into a Vancouver home Sunday evening, causing both the house and SUV to catch fire. Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A...
Police: Salem man stabs driver repeatedly in parking lot, attempts second carjacking
SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man involved in two attempted carjacking incidents Monday after the man stabbed a driver with a knife, according to authorities. Salem police arrested Roberto Carlos Chacon, 34, at a Walmart on Lancaster Drive after police say he attempted to enter a car while the owners were parked at […]
Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning. Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers...
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
3 hurt in 2-vehicle Portland crash, one critical
Three people were hurt, including one with critical injuries, when 2 vehicles collided in Southeast Portland late Saturday afternoon.
2 die in Hwy 26 crash near Buxton
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Two people, including a Seaside woman, died in a nearly head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday. Oregon State Police said just after noon Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle cash on Highway 26 near Buxton. They learned a pickup truck was going west on Highway 26 when the driver crossed the centerline and hit an SUV nearly head-on.
Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
