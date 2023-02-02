ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

kptv.com

Log truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a log truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says the Major Crash Team is investigating after a hit-and-run in North Portland on Monday evening. Officers responded to North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5 at 8:41 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. Once at the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after van fire in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person has died and another was seriously injured in a van fire in Hazel Dell Tuesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m., Clark County Fire District 6 crews were called out to a fire on Northeast 8th Avenue. Crews arrived and found an older van parked on NE 8th Avenue fully involved.
HAZEL DELL, WA
kptv.com

3 injured in 3-vehicle crash that closed SW Hillsboro Hwy

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Southwest Tongue Lane Sunday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Starting at around 5 p.m., SW Hillsboro Hwy was closed for about an hour between Southwest Wood Lane and Southwest...
HILLSBORO, OR
kpic

Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUII charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect arrested after hiding inside attic of Parkrose home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested after barricading themselves in a Parkrose neighborhood home Monday evening. Officers first contacted the suspect while attempting a traffic stop due to no plates at 5:51 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing the area.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning. Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 die in Hwy 26 crash near Buxton

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Two people, including a Seaside woman, died in a nearly head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday. Oregon State Police said just after noon Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle cash on Highway 26 near Buxton. They learned a pickup truck was going west on Highway 26 when the driver crossed the centerline and hit an SUV nearly head-on.
BUXTON, OR
kptv.com

Victims friends say murder at Intel campus could have been prevented

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friends came to the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday to show support for a man found dead inside of his car at an Intel parking garage in Hillsboro. The victim’s attorney said Monday’s status conference was the latest in the ongoing invasion of privacy case that...
HILLSBORO, OR

