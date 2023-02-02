ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic win January Player of the Month awards

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The month of January is over, and the Philadelphia 76ers had a very successful month. They went 11-3 thanks to the play of Joel Embiid.

The big fella averaged 34.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game on his way to winning the Eastern Conference Player of the Month award. He had some huge games in January, including scoring 47 points with 18 rebounds against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Speaking of Jokic, he won the Western Conference Player of the Month after averaging 24 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game for the Denver Nuggets.

Embiid and the Sixers beat the Orlando Magic to wrap up a homestand on Wednesday, and they take their act on the road for three games beginning with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

