Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Recycling Today
US Steel points to Alabama as scrap destination
Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp., in a presentation to its investors, refers to iron ore-based products as the feedstock predominantly affecting raw materials costs at its Big River Steel electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill. The 30-slide presentation only mentions ferrous scrap in relation to its Tubular Segment EAF mill...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Ford Crushes Rivian
Ford sold shares in Rivian worth about $3 billion last year. It got out just in time. Rivan continues to be troubled, and its future is little better than cloudy. The press reported two key executives had left just a few weeks earlier. And it announced a second round of layoffs. The fact that Ford […]
Even after you think you bought a car, dealerships can 'yo-yo' you and take it back
NPR investigated a practice called a yo-yo sale and found it's hurting car buyers nationwide, tougher rules can make a difference, and the Federal Trade Commission has a chance to crack down.
Former Lord & Taylor Site at King of Prussia Mall Gains New Tenant
A New York commercial real estate firm is buying part of the former Lord & Taylor store in King of Prussia Mall. Paul Schwedelson covered the arrangement in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Rivian Falls Apart
Rivian has said its best years are ahead of it. Yet, it has announced a new round of layoffs.
The Great Gatsby of Gold Took Their Millions—and Vanished
From the outside, Tyler Gallagher had it all: a $3.5 million house in Beverly Hills, two cars, a gorgeous wife, a flourishing business, and one of the hottest esports teams in the country.A high-school dropout who lived in a homeless shelter at age 16, Gallagher told anyone who would listen about how he took $5,000 and turned it into a successful company investing his clients’ retirement accounts in precious metals. Within a decade, he claimed to have done nearly $1 billion in investments, and boasted celebrity clients including Laura Ingraham and Lars Larson.His company, Regal Assets, earned top ratings on...
High input costs might turn more farmers to regenerative practices
WICHITA, Kan. — While fertilizer prices are coming down, Ohio farmer and no-till legend David Brandt said high input costs are at least one factor driving some farmers to look more at no-till systems and cover crops as a way to reduce nutrient and chemical needs. “We have seen...
freightwaves.com
Trucking demand visibility is far more important than supply
Chart of the Week: Total Count of Tractors from For Hire Fleets, Outbound Tender Volume Index Monthly – USA SONAR: TCFH.USA, OTVIMTH.USA. The question of how trucking capacity is growing or declining is common in industry, but the reality is that demand fluctuations are far more important to monitor as they swing much more violently.
My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023
Kinder Morgan is an excellent income stock with growth potential.
Ford vs. GM: A tale of two automakers
GM and Ford are driving down two different paths for investors, creating a divide within the automotive sector after quarterly earnings and input from the CEOs.
Radnor Digital Banking Firm BM Cutting Staff by 25 Percent
The digital banking firm BM Technologies in Radnor is cutting 25 percent of its workforce as part of a “profit enhancement plan.”. The company did not say how many employees would be affected.
Gas stove makers have a pollution solution. They're just not using it
Gas utilities and cooking stove manufacturers knew for decades that burners could be made that emit less pollution in homes, but they chose not to. That may may be about to change.
Time to Sell the Bear Market Rally and Move to 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Big-Dividend Winners
It may be time to sell the bear market rally and buy stocks that pay good dividends and can act as a hedge against further downside. These seven stocks look well situated if the selling returns, and they are now offering investors timely entry points.
'Dead pool' approaches: Western water crisis looms as California complicates critical water deal
The Colorado River doesn't have enough water for everyone who wants it and probably never did. What to know as a water crisis in the West looms.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Long-term trends in pigs per litter
Key performance metrics for swine production include feed conversion, litters per sow per year, pigs per litter, and pounds of pork produced per sow per year. All these metrics have improved dramatically over time. Improvements in production performance are critical to controlling production costs and for the industry to remain competitive in comparison to swine producers in other countries and competing meats. This article examines long-term trends in pigs per litter.
Autoweek.com
Another EV Startup Lays Off Staff to Stay Afloat
EV startup Arrival announces plans to lay off 50% of its staff in order to cut costs, after abruptly focusing on the US market for its planned production and sales. The company has dropped plans for all models but the electric Van, 10,000 of which have been ordered by UPS.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood pellet industry expected to reach $29B in 2027
The Global Wood Pellet market was valued at $11.622 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of $29.964 billion in 2027. Wood pellets are renewable energy carriers. These are produced from sawdust or other...
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Holcim AG (HOLN.S), the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America.
energyintel.com
US Oil Drilling Continues New Year Tumble
The US oil rig count fell by double-digits for the second time in the last three weeks, led by losses in the Permian Basin, data from oil-field services provider Baker Hughes show. Carbon mineralization firm Heirloom is teaming with Canada-based CarbonCure in a milestone for carbon-removal technologies. China's crude demand...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
