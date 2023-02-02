ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Recycling Today

US Steel points to Alabama as scrap destination

Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp., in a presentation to its investors, refers to iron ore-based products as the feedstock predominantly affecting raw materials costs at its Big River Steel electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill. The 30-slide presentation only mentions ferrous scrap in relation to its Tubular Segment EAF mill...
FAIRFIELD, AL
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Crushes Rivian

Ford sold shares in Rivian worth about $3 billion last year. It got out just in time. Rivan continues to be troubled, and its future is little better than cloudy. The press reported two key executives had left just a few weeks earlier. And it announced a second round of layoffs. The fact that Ford […]
TheDailyBeast

The Great Gatsby of Gold Took Their Millions—and Vanished

From the outside, Tyler Gallagher had it all: a $3.5 million house in Beverly Hills, two cars, a gorgeous wife, a flourishing business, and one of the hottest esports teams in the country.A high-school dropout who lived in a homeless shelter at age 16, Gallagher told anyone who would listen about how he took $5,000 and turned it into a successful company investing his clients’ retirement accounts in precious metals. Within a decade, he claimed to have done nearly $1 billion in investments, and boasted celebrity clients including Laura Ingraham and Lars Larson.His company, Regal Assets, earned top ratings on...
MICHIGAN STATE
freightwaves.com

Trucking demand visibility is far more important than supply

Chart of the Week: Total Count of Tractors from For Hire Fleets, Outbound Tender Volume Index Monthly – USA SONAR: TCFH.USA, OTVIMTH.USA. The question of how trucking capacity is growing or declining is common in industry, but the reality is that demand fluctuations are far more important to monitor as they swing much more violently.
nationalhogfarmer.com

Long-term trends in pigs per litter

Key performance metrics for swine production include feed conversion, litters per sow per year, pigs per litter, and pounds of pork produced per sow per year. All these metrics have improved dramatically over time. Improvements in production performance are critical to controlling production costs and for the industry to remain competitive in comparison to swine producers in other countries and competing meats. This article examines long-term trends in pigs per litter.
ILLINOIS STATE
Autoweek.com

Another EV Startup Lays Off Staff to Stay Afloat

EV startup Arrival announces plans to lay off 50% of its staff in order to cut costs, after abruptly focusing on the US market for its planned production and sales. The company has dropped plans for all models but the electric Van, 10,000 of which have been ordered by UPS.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Wood pellet industry expected to reach $29B in 2027

The Global Wood Pellet market was valued at $11.622 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of $29.964 billion in 2027. Wood pellets are renewable energy carriers. These are produced from sawdust or other...
ARKANSAS STATE
energyintel.com

US Oil Drilling Continues New Year Tumble

The US oil rig count fell by double-digits for the second time in the last three weeks, led by losses in the Permian Basin, data from oil-field services provider Baker Hughes show. Carbon mineralization firm Heirloom is teaming with Canada-based CarbonCure in a milestone for carbon-removal technologies. China's crude demand...
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy