Bob Reberry 1958-2022

My Best Friend Robert “Bob” Floyd Reberry Jr. was born on March 16, 1958. It was on this day that the world was introduced to one of its hardest-working men. Bob was raised in Moline, Illinois, by his Father, Robert Floyd Reberry, and his Mother, Betty J. Reberry.

Bob grew tired of the cold weather, so in 1977, at the age of 18 years old, Bob and a good friend hit the open road on their motorcycles and drove to sunny California. Bob never lost his love of motorcycles. Once here in California, he dabbled in many types of jobs before settling in the construction field. Bob got his first start working for Ben Reddick at the Paso Robles Press in the dark room. Bob then worked for Jim McAdams, installing fiberglass pools. Bob had a passion for hard work and found himself with love for building homes. Bob spent most of his adult life living here on the Central Coast. As a child, Bob had dreams of being a pilot. Bob earned his pilot’s license and flew his own plane up and down the state of California. Bob especially loved introducing his love of flying to the younger generation and seeing that same spark that he had as a young boy.

Bob became very good at what he loved and decided to start his own company. In 1993 he started his own company R.F. Reberry Construction. For over 30 years, Bob ran his company with dedication and built hundreds of homes in the Paso Robles area. Bob Reberry was the “go-to” contractor when other companies said no. Bob’s talents ran the gamut from concrete to framing and beyond.

Bob was blessed with two children, a daughter, Autumn Meran Reberry, and a son, Caleb J. Reberry. Bob was an amazing father and an excellent provider for his family. Bob was also a proud grandfather of two granddaughters.

Bob was known to so many in the construction industry and to so many others in our community. He was a man’s man, a great friend to all who knew him, and a surrogate “Uncle” to many young people. He became family to every friend that knew him. Bob was the definition of a hard-working, self-made man, and it was an honor to have known him.

Robert “Bob” Floyd Reberry passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022, surrounded by both his children. He is now at peace. Fly High, Mr. Reberry…