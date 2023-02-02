ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: More potential fallout from the Kyrie Irving trade

The Detroit Pistons and the rest of the NBA are still waiting for the aftershocks of the Kyrie Irving trade that rocked the league and sent the mercurial superstar to Dallas. Christian Wood is one player who could be affected by the move, and was almost part of it himself. Wood is in the middle of what has become a solid NBA career. So far this season, his first in Dallas, he is playing nearly 30 minutes a night, and contributing over 18 points and eight boards a game. He’s also shooting over 38 percent from downtown and playing strong brand of shot-blocking defense. Although he was initially brought off the bench when he began his tenure with the Mavericks to start the 2022-23 campaign, he managed to work his way into the starting lineup, and demonstrate to some that he was a capable second star to Luka Doncic. However, the stars have realigned with Dallas’s recent acquisition of Kyrie Irving? What does this mean for Wood?
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

How the Kyrie Irving trade affects the Detroit Pistons’ trade market

With the trade deadline just a few days away, it’s been all quiet around the Detroit Pistons, who are biding their time to make a move, or not. The same can’t be said about the rest of the NBA, which was rocked with the news that controversial superstar Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 1st-round pick and two second-rounders.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy