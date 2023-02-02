The Detroit Pistons and the rest of the NBA are still waiting for the aftershocks of the Kyrie Irving trade that rocked the league and sent the mercurial superstar to Dallas. Christian Wood is one player who could be affected by the move, and was almost part of it himself. Wood is in the middle of what has become a solid NBA career. So far this season, his first in Dallas, he is playing nearly 30 minutes a night, and contributing over 18 points and eight boards a game. He’s also shooting over 38 percent from downtown and playing strong brand of shot-blocking defense. Although he was initially brought off the bench when he began his tenure with the Mavericks to start the 2022-23 campaign, he managed to work his way into the starting lineup, and demonstrate to some that he was a capable second star to Luka Doncic. However, the stars have realigned with Dallas’s recent acquisition of Kyrie Irving? What does this mean for Wood?

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO