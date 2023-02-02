Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Sneak peek at Chicago's spring forecast
CHICAGO - After today, we are just three weeks away from meteorological spring! Even though it is February, it will feel more like spring at times over the next couple of weeks. I want to focus first on the next few weeks of February and then look ahead to some...
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 40s with breezy, mostly cloudy conditions
CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy with a morning temperature drop then rise and breezy conditions. Winds: W 15-20 G30. High: 42 (afternoon temp) Partly cloudy tonight. Winds: W 5-10 G15. Low: 25. Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Wednesday. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High: 43.
Sunny Sunday in Chicago with low 40’s expect to continue into the week
CHICAGO — It’s a sunny Sunday in Chicago with our second day of sunshine in a row. We’ll experience some gusty winds of NW 15-25 mph. High: Near 40. Clouds will decrease going into nighttime, it will get chillier. Winds will go down with NW 5-10 mph. Low: 27.
New Prediction Offers Look at Spring 2023 Forecast for Chicago Area
With bitter temps descending on the Chicago area and the local groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter, many are likely dreaming of spring -- but what will this spring look like?. A new prediction is out and, if it holds true, there's some good news in store for the...
WGNtv.com
Will we have high snow totals in February and March?
Will we have high snow totals in February and March?. Snowfall so far this season has been below normal, and current forecasts show little promise for significant snowfall through early February. Normal snowfall for February is 10.7 inches, and 5.5 inches for March. Checking the records for combined February and March snowfall in Chicago dating back to 1885, totals have ranged from as much as 35.4 inches in 1965 to as little as 0.3 inches in 1921. Through mid-January, only 4.7 inches of snow had been recorded at O’Hare Airport. We had Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski check the February-March snowfall totals for all nine previous snow seasons that had similar 4.7 inches of snow or less through mid-January. Wachowski found the February-March snowfall totals for those years ranged from a maximum of 26.5 inches in 2013 to a minimum of 7.9 inches in 1937, with a nine-season average of 14.7 inches. History suggests that the back half of this winter is likely to be snowier than the first half, but for that to happen, weather patterns must shift, putting the Chicago area into a colder regime that would support some significant snowfall.
Could there possibly be a serial killer dumping bodies in Chicago’s waterways?
Former NYPD detective Kevin Gannon and freelance writer John Sundholm join Karen Conti to discuss the bodies of men in Chicago that have been found in Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. They elaborate on the possibility of these murders being the work of a serial killer. To read John’s article on the recent murders, […]
WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store
Skycam footage shows a gigantic plume of smoke billowing through the sky.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter will be going into hibernation soon
CHICAGO - Some warm thoughts to help you get through a frigid Friday. Most of next week will feel more like early March instead of early February. Just make sure you survive the -15 to -25 wind chills Thursday night into early Friday so you can enjoy it. We really...
A spot in Illinois makes the list of Best Places to Have a Beer
Is there a BAD place to have a beer? Probably, but a list was released letting us all know the BEST places in the US to have a beer and there is a place in Illinois on the list! A list that includes Disney World, New Orleans, and a Bait Shop in Iowa...
United flight from Chicago to Las Vegas diverted to Nebraska due to technical issue
CHICAGO — A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Las Vegas was diverted Saturday afternoon due to a technical issue. In a statement, the airline said flight UA1888 diverted to Lincoln, Nebraska, to address a technical issue. The flight took off from Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The airline didn’t provide additional information about the technical […]
Pat’s list of best things about South Side parish comedy shows
CHICAGO – He’s performed at comedy venues across the city and the country, but there was something special about the venue he was at this weekend. That was at a parish on the south side of Chicago, and Pat Tomasulo couldn’t wait to talk about the experience on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. So he took some time on “The List” to discuss a number of aspects of the show that made it so unique.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
See Chicago’s 7 top-voted names for the ‘You Name a Snowplow’ contest
CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has announced the seven top-voted names for the ‘You Name a Snowplow’ contest. The Mayor’s office says they recieved nearly 17,000 responses from Chicago residents with over 80,000 votes for snowplow names. Residents with the winning snowplow names will be given a photo opportunity with the named snowplow and […]
North Pole or South Pole: Which One is Colder?
I realize that both the North Pole and South Pole are very cold places, but which place is colder?. The climates of both the Earth’s poles are brutally cold, but the South Pole is by far the coldest. Chicago winters by comparison, are practically a tropical paradise. Average annual...
wjol.com
Wind Chill Advisory Until 10am
A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the listening area to include Will, Kendall, Grundy, Kane and DuPage Counties until 10 a.m. Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. Portion of central, north central and northeast Illinois. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as a little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
fox32chicago.com
PAWS Chicago expecting 33 puppies and dogs from Texas tornado zone on Monday
CHICAGO - On Monday morning, PAWS Chicago is expecting the arrival of 33 dogs and puppies from the Texas tornado zone. The dogs include 19 males and 14 females. The average age of the dogs is 6.5 months. Some are in litters, and some are still with their mothers:. Duke...
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
34K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0