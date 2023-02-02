ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sneak peek at Chicago's spring forecast

CHICAGO - After today, we are just three weeks away from meteorological spring! Even though it is February, it will feel more like spring at times over the next couple of weeks. I want to focus first on the next few weeks of February and then look ahead to some...
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?

GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
Will we have high snow totals in February and March?

Will we have high snow totals in February and March?. Snowfall so far this season has been below normal, and current forecasts show little promise for significant snowfall through early February. Normal snowfall for February is 10.7 inches, and 5.5 inches for March. Checking the records for combined February and March snowfall in Chicago dating back to 1885, totals have ranged from as much as 35.4 inches in 1965 to as little as 0.3 inches in 1921. Through mid-January, only 4.7 inches of snow had been recorded at O’Hare Airport. We had Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski check the February-March snowfall totals for all nine previous snow seasons that had similar 4.7 inches of snow or less through mid-January. Wachowski found the February-March snowfall totals for those years ranged from a maximum of 26.5 inches in 2013 to a minimum of 7.9 inches in 1937, with a nine-season average of 14.7 inches. History suggests that the back half of this winter is likely to be snowier than the first half, but for that to happen, weather patterns must shift, putting the Chicago area into a colder regime that would support some significant snowfall.
Chicago's winter will be going into hibernation soon

CHICAGO - Some warm thoughts to help you get through a frigid Friday. Most of next week will feel more like early March instead of early February. Just make sure you survive the -15 to -25 wind chills Thursday night into early Friday so you can enjoy it. We really...
Pat’s list of best things about South Side parish comedy shows

CHICAGO – He’s performed at comedy venues across the city and the country, but there was something special about the venue he was at this weekend. That was at a parish on the south side of Chicago, and Pat Tomasulo couldn’t wait to talk about the experience on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. So he took some time on “The List” to discuss a number of aspects of the show that made it so unique.
See Chicago’s 7 top-voted names for the ‘You Name a Snowplow’ contest

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has announced the seven top-voted names for the ‘You Name a Snowplow’ contest. The Mayor’s office says they recieved nearly 17,000 responses from Chicago residents with over 80,000 votes for snowplow names. Residents with the winning snowplow names will be given a photo opportunity with the named snowplow and […]
North Pole or South Pole: Which One is Colder?

I realize that both the North Pole and South Pole are very cold places, but which place is colder?. The climates of both the Earth’s poles are brutally cold, but the South Pole is by far the coldest. Chicago winters by comparison, are practically a tropical paradise. Average annual...
Wind Chill Advisory Until 10am

A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the listening area to include Will, Kendall, Grundy, Kane and DuPage Counties until 10 a.m. Very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. Portion of central, north central and northeast Illinois. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as a little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
