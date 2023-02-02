ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Boat chase leads to $30,000 worth of stolen property

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
Officers were led on a boat chase after the owner reported it missing. When a man boarded his boat in a Maryland Marina and noticed items from his boat missing. The items are estimated to be worth around $30,000 including an anchor, bow thruster, and underwater drone.

Earlier the man saw a twin sailboat leaving the dock but only saw a pile of items including the cockpit table from his own boat. The victim spotted a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer on a dock before getting into the office to file a report. As he was explaining to the officer what had happened the same vessel sailing past them made another getaway.

After tracking the suspected boat on a busy waterway the officers were able to make contact and once aboard the vessel, the officers were able to provide the victim with their property returned.

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times

ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jalopnik

Coast Guard Rescues Man From Capsized Stolen Yacht. Then Things Get Weird

The Coast Guard rescued a mariner from 20-foot seas off the coast of Oregon Friday morning right before the 35-foot yacht capsized. Then things got extremely weird. Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment receive a mayday call Friday morning for a vessel in distress in the incredibly dangerous waters known as the Columbia Bar. The Guard sent out a 47-foot rescue boat and contacted a local helicopter rescue training school that was running drills near by to swoop in and save mariner Jericho Labonte. The yacht capsized in the rough seas during the rescue, but all involved made it out alive.
ASTORIA, OR
maritime-executive.com

Video: Yacht Thief Rescued Moments Before Boat Capsizes in Surf

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard carried out a daring rescue of a boater in peril near the Columbia River Bar - only to discover that he was a thief. While flying a training mission at the mouth of the Columbia River, two U.S. Coast Guard air crews received a mayday from the recreational vessel Sandpiper, a small fiberglass motor yacht. The vessel was out in exceptionally rough surface conditions, with wind and breaking waves.
ASTORIA, OR
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

