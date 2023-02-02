Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Sees Largest Number of Reported TSS Cases in Over 10 Years
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — State health officials are concerned as they’re seeing the largest number of reported toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases in over 10 years. Since July 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received five reports of TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage females. No deaths have been reported.
Vernon County Herd Depopulated Following CWD Detection
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm...
Gov. Evers Appoints New DHS Secretary
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin’s new Department of Health Services secretary is announced. Kirsten Johnson will fill the vacancy created by former secretary Karen Timberlake’s departure at the end of last year. “Kirsten has a storied, 20-plus year career in public health and public service, including her...
Nomination Period Open for Wisconsin Potato Industry Board Election
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through March 31, 2023 for three seats on the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. Producers who grow and sell potatoes in the following districts are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the...
Gov. Evers, WisDOT Announce $5.3 Million in Grants to Seven Projects Promoting Harbor Maintenance
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow...
Senator Andre Jacque Authors All Copays Count Bill
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Proposed legislation would require Wisconsin insurance plans and pharmacy benefits managers to accept co-pay assistance towards annual drug co-pays. Insurance companies are telling Wisconsin patients that financial assistance from some sources doesn’t count towards their drug deductibles. Patient Deb Constantine says insurers are accepting those payments – and then billing patients again.
DATCP’s Top Ten Consumer Complaints of 2022
MADISON, Wis. – As Wisconsin’s primary consumer protection agency, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) receives tens of thousands of requests for assistance and resources each year. In 2022, DATCP worked to resolve more than 11,000 consumer complaints, successfully reached settlements in several investigations, and returned millions of dollars to Wisconsin consumers.
It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year To Spear A Sturgeon
LAKE WINNEBAGO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With more than 13,000 people getting ready to hit the ice, sturgeon spearing season on the Lake Winnebago System is ready to go. “The season kicks off on Saturday, and so many people are excited. I’m starting to see people getting their shacks ready, Everyone’s got sturgeon fever,” said Margaret Stadig, DNR Sturgeon Biologist.
