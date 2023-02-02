LAKE WINNEBAGO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With more than 13,000 people getting ready to hit the ice, sturgeon spearing season on the Lake Winnebago System is ready to go. “The season kicks off on Saturday, and so many people are excited. I’m starting to see people getting their shacks ready, Everyone’s got sturgeon fever,” said Margaret Stadig, DNR Sturgeon Biologist.

15 HOURS AGO