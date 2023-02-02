Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz
A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Council Approves Sewer Project Funding Resolution
Cadiz City Council approved a resolution to begin work toward a sewer improvement project during a special called meeting Monday night. The meeting was changed to Monday night because Cadiz Mayor Todd King and some council members were scheduled to be out of town Tuesday night. Although City Clerk Connie Allen said she attempted to notify the media of the meeting change Friday, the News Edge received no notice of the meeting. Allen cited a new copier and fax machine at city hall as the possible cause for the problem. The lack of notice issue comes after the January meeting when the News Edge learned public comments were no longer included on the Cadiz City Council agenda during regular meetings.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County 2022-23 Leadership Class Reveals Three-Prong Project
A trio of good and helpful deeds may very well be on the way for Trigg Countians. Following a special presentation during Monday night’s fiscal court meeting, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Chamber of Commerce 2022-23 Leadership Team revealed and made clear their rendition of the annual project — one that usually embraces a local need or desired improvement.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 back to normal after wreck in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 eastbound is backed up after a wreck near mile marker 3. At 1:30 p.m., traffic was backed up from the wreck scene past Exit 1 to the state line. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the...
wkdzradio.com
Four Mental Health Agencies Consolidating In South & West Kentucky
A quartet of non-profit mental health agencies in west Kentucky announced a conglomeration Tuesday, creating a new partnership allowing for the improvement of clinical programs, alliances and the protection of safety-net services necessary in rural communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Transportation Museum Exhibits Coming to Focus
The Trigg County Historical Society is moving right along with its plans for a local transportation museum. Society member Bob Brame tells the News Edge they currently have an exhibit focusing on the former railroad. Brame says they could use more members in the Trigg County Historical Society. The group...
wkdzradio.com
LBL’s Cook Unspools First Year On The Job
Leisa Cook’s first year as Land Between the Lakes Area Supervisor was no easy task. Hired in September 2021, a pair of disastrous December tornadoes rumbled through the Rivers just three months later. An EF-4 entered Kentucky through Cayce and Mayfield eventually passed through Lyon County — clipping Hillman...
whopam.com
Woman has medical episode behind wheel, crashes into house
A woman was taken to the hospital after her car hit the rear of a home on Winchester Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police Captain Tony Sierra says a woman had a seizure while pulling out of her driveway and entered Millview Court, with her car eventually accelerating through the dead end and jumping a ditch before going through a fence and striking the rear of a home in the 600 block of Winchester.
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash
Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
After enslavement: Christian County stories of survival
This is the first installment in a four-part Hoptown Chronicle series for Black History Month. A few years ago, a research nugget in Jack Glazier’s book on race relations in Christian County — “Been Coming Through Some Hard Times” — introduced me to a series written by Charles Meacham and published in the Kentucky New Era. Meacham, a former Hopkinsville mayor and newspaper publisher, titled the series “Slavery Survivors,” and he sought to tell the stories of people living in Christian County who had been enslaved. It had been 70 years since the end of the Civil War. Meacham found and told the stories of 25 people.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Paducah, Kentucky
Discover the Charm and Culture of Paducah, Kentucky. Paducah, Kentucky, is a vibrant and historical city in the western part of the state. With its charming downtown, rich cultural heritage, and thriving arts scene, Paducah is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Kentucky. The city...
wkdzradio.com
Gregory To Discuss Bell Witch With Trigg Historical Society
Author Rick Gregory will kick off a series of guest speakers that will visit the Trigg County Historical Society during the next few months. Historical Society member Bob Brame says Gregory will speak during the next meeting that will be held Tuesday, February 7, at 6:00 at the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street.
wkdzradio.com
Pesticide Training-Cattleman’s Meeting Planned In Trigg County
Trigg County Agriculture Extension Agent Graham Cofield says pesticide applicator training will continue through the month, with the Trigg County Cattleman's Winter meeting later this week. Cofield says one pesticide applicator training was held Friday, with two more opportunities later this month. Cofield says there has been some confusion on...
whopam.com
Teen allegedly leads CCSO on pursuit in stolen vehicle
A teenager is facing several charges after he allegedly led the Christian County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed pursuit Monday night while driving a stolen vehicle. A deputy investigating suspicious activity and theft of a vehicle from a location in Crofton noticed a car in the parking lot of Gordon Park just before 10 p.m. and turned into the entrance.
14news.com
UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Coroner’s Office confirms one person is dead after an accident involving a truck and a semi. Officials with Union County Emergency Management say U.S. Highway 60 near Sturgis Airport was closed for several hours Friday due to a crash involving a semi.
whvoradio.com
Tennessee Man Charged With DUI In Cadiz
A Paris, Tennessee, man was charged with DUI and possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Cadiz Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say 43-year-old Timothy Davis was stopped on Brown Street for reckless driving after he was seen crossing the center line by law enforcement. During the stop, he reportedly...
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Firefighters Rescue 4 Trapped In Hotel Elevator
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Firefighters were called to the Holiday Inn Express in Springfield Saturday evening after four people became trapped in an elevator on the second floor. The first call came into 911 at 6:31 pm. Lieutenant Jeremy Leggett, a 14-year veteran of the Springfield Fire...
WKRN
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash
A man was injured in a wreck in the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the driver lost control in the parking lot due to a mechanical issue with the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie...
kbsi23.com
Man facing DUI, drug charges after found passed out in vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug and DUI charges after a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at a convenience store on February 2. Jeremy O’Neal, 36, faces charges of DUI 2nd offense (non-alcohol DUI), possession...
Comments / 1