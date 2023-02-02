ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU women's basketball score vs. Georgia: Live updates

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
LSU women's basketball looks remain one of two undefeated teams left in the women's college basketball as it hosts Georgia inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night (7 p.m., SEC Network+).

The No. 3 Tigers (21-0, 9-0) have opened Southeastern Conference play unbeaten in nine games and are coming off its best win of the season, a 76-68 home victory over Tennessee on Monday.

Senior point guard Alexis Morris poured in a career-high 31 points while star Angel Reese collected her 21st consecutive double-double at 18 points and 17 rebounds.

Led by first-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, Georgia (15-8, 4-5) comes to Baton Rouge on a bit of a hot streak, winners of its last two games. The Bulldogs drummed Mississippi State by 28 points its last time out Sunday.

Guard Diamond Battles has been UGA's best player, averaging 13.9 points per game this season.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

