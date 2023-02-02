Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
Lebanon-Express
The moment the Chinese spy balloon was shot down, ordered by President Biden
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Lebanon-Express
More than 20 dead in Chile as dozens of wildfires spread
Firefighters battled dozens of raging wildfires in Chile on Sunday, seeking to gain control of one of the country's worst natural disasters in years as the death toll rose to at least 24 with nearly 1,000 more injured.
Lebanon-Express
Major earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria; hundreds dead, many trapped
More than 500 people were killed and thousands injured on Monday, after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, collapsing buildings and triggering searches for survivors in the rubble. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.
Lebanon-Express
Thousands killed by powerful earthquake and aftershocks at boarder of Turkey and Syria
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 3,400. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more.
Lebanon-Express
U.S. biodiversity crisis: 41% ecosystems face the risk of collapse
A new report finds that 41 percent of animals in the US and more than a third of plants are at risk of extinction.
Lebanon-Express
Meteorologist explains why Turkey earthquake will be in the records book
More than 600 people are dead after an earthquake hit southern Turkey. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis explains why the region is susceptible to earthquakes and why this one is so consequential.
Lebanon-Express
The future of flight in a net-zero-carbon world: 9 scenarios, lots of sustainable biofuel
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Candelaria Bergero, University of California, Irvine and Steve Davis, University of California, Irvine. (THE CONVERSATION) Several major airlines have pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by midcentury to fight climate change. It’s an ambitious...
Comments / 0