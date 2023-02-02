ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Lebanon-Express

More than 20 dead in Chile as dozens of wildfires spread

Firefighters battled dozens of raging wildfires in Chile on Sunday, seeking to gain control of one of the country's worst natural disasters in years as the death toll rose to at least 24 with nearly 1,000 more injured.
Lebanon-Express

Major earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria; hundreds dead, many trapped

More than 500 people were killed and thousands injured on Monday, after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, collapsing buildings and triggering searches for survivors in the rubble. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.
Lebanon-Express

The future of flight in a net-zero-carbon world: 9 scenarios, lots of sustainable biofuel

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Candelaria Bergero, University of California, Irvine and Steve Davis, University of California, Irvine. (THE CONVERSATION) Several major airlines have pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by midcentury to fight climate change. It’s an ambitious...

Comments / 0

Community Policy