DoingItLocal
Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest
On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
NBC Connecticut
State Police Arrest Suspect in 2018 Kidnapping, Home Invasion in Thompson
State police have arrested a Massachusetts man who is suspected in a 2018 home invasion and kidnapping in Thompson. The victim told police that a man kidnapped him at knifepoint in September 2018, drove him to two banks, forced him to withdraw money, then brought him back home and stole several items from the home, including the victim’s cell phone, before leaving, according to state police.
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed During Broad Daylight Shooting in Bridgeport
Bridgeport Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight on Monday. Officers responded to the 900th block of William Street on a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers were also notified that a person was shot inside a car in the same area. Responding officers found...
NBC Connecticut
Another Deadly Shooting Reported in Bridgeport, Police Vow to Prioritize Public Safety
A second person has died within a seven-hour span after being shot in Bridgeport and as a result, police are increasing their presence in the area. During a news conference Tuesday, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said he's "deeply affected by two homicide taking place on the same day in the city."
Man held in series of vehicle burglaries, attempts
GLASTONBURY — A Hartford man is being held on $46,500 bond while facing accusations that he stole a vehicle in Hartford on Jan. 2, drove it into Glastonbury, and committed a series of thefts and attempted thefts from other vehicles overnight before running out of gas on Route 2.
Eyewitness News
Man accused of using ATM to steal $17k from victim’s account
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he stole about $17,000 from a woman’s account by using an ATM, police said. Authorities said the incident happened at the Federal Credit Union on Ella Grasso Turnpike in Windsor Locks on October 28. “The victim reported...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man being Sought in Local Shoplifting Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping the community can assist in helping identify a man being sought in an ongoing investigation. Officer W.B. “Ben” Myers is hoping someone can identify the man shown in these two photos, despite the grainy nature of them from the business security system. The man in question is being sought as it relates to a shoplifting complaint.
Hartford police arrest UHart student over concerning posts
Hartford police arrest UHart student over concerning posts.
orangeandbluepress.com
Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut
During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Investigation Involving the Passing of Counterfeit Money Expands to Multiple Suspects
An ongoing investigation involving incidents of passing counterfeit money has expanded and involves multiple suspects on more than one. day, according to Bridgeport Police Detective R.L. “Rebecca” Morrison. Morrison has acquired more video footage from the incident with better pictures. She is hopeful the community can assist in...
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing
A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot While at Bus Stop in New Haven
A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while at a bus stop in New Haven on Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Munson Street after getting a report of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. A resident had reported that a person was on a trampoline in a back yard and had been shot.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating After Objects Were ‘Launched' at Cars in Glastonbury
Glastonbury police are investigating after objects were “launched” at vehicles in town. Police said the incidents happened in December and January in the area of Matson Hill Road and Bittersweet Lane. Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Hoover at 860-652-4280. It’s not clear what types...
Loaded firearm, drugs found after shots fired report in Chicopee
A Springfield man was arrested in Chicopee for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs after a report of shots fired Saturday.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robbery
2023-02-05@11:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was injured during a robbery in the 300 block of Jewett Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
Police: Teen stabbed younger brother in Trumbull Mall parking lot
Trumbull police say at 8 p.m, Jovanie Hall, 18, of Bridgeport, drove to the mall to pick up his brothers. They say as they walked in the parking lot, Hall stabbed his 16-year-old brother.
University of Hartford student arrested for allegedly posting threats on social media
An 18-year-old University of Hartford student was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up campus dorms.
fox5ny.com
Mother arrested in death of son, 2, found buried in Connecticut park
CONNECTICUT - Police in Stamford, Connecticut have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to police, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday in connection to the death of her son, Liam...
