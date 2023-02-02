Interested in helping Fayette County schools be safer? New group looking for suggestions

A panel of citizens and top officials from across Lexington began work Thursday night to recommend new ways to keep Fayette schools safe.

The latest available data for Fayette County Public Schools from the Kentucky School Report Card for 2021-22 showed that there were 171 assaults or other violent student behavior “events,” 14 weapons found in schools and 320 events involving drugs. There were 976 student behavior events of harassment, including bullying, the report card said.

In 2018, the school district implemented a Comprehensive 10-point Safety Investment Plan that included metal detectors at high schools, secure vestibules at entrances, 100 additional nurses and mental health professionals, door alarms and doubled the number of police officers at schools.

The Fayette County Board of Education voted in 2018 to approve a 5-cent property tax to pay for the safety plan.

As Fayette County schools approaches the fifth anniversary of the plan, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins has asked to reconvene the District Safety Advisory Council to examine progress and assess the next steps to continue providing secure campuses.

Officials hope to prevent incidents like a school shooting and mitigate other risks like bullying, self-harm, suicide, drug use, online exploitation, trauma and community-based issues, the district website says.

“FCPS is committed to the health and safety of our students. We are so thankful for the many community members, partners and leaders who have agreed to revisit this important discussion around school safety,” Liggins said in a news release.

Liggins said at Thursday’s meeting: “What have we accomplished, where have we come from and where are we going?”

“Over the next few months, the council will review data, discuss best practices and ultimately provide recommendations for the Fayette County Board of Education to consider as we work together to evolve and continuously improve safety on all FCPS campuses,” said Fayette Schools’ Police Chief Martin Schafer.

In late October 2022, a 15-year-old student was arrested after he took a loaded gun into Henry Clay High School, despite the school having a metal detector. No one was injured. District officials determined the student bypassed the school’s metal detectors by following a class that had been outside for an activity as they returned inside.

In January, another group called the Kentucky Education Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council, which a Henry Clay student serves on, made several recommendations including improving the rate of intervention in concerning behaviors, supporting gun control, improving active shooter drills, improving training for first responders and establishing a clear notification system for students and parents, a news release said.

Schafer said that as of Thursday, Fayette County Schools is 11 police officers short of having a police officer in every school. Each high school and middle school has police officers, but only 28 officers are in 39 elementary schools and programs. In fiscal year 2024-2025, the district expects to have a police officer in every school.

Under state law, every public school campus must have a law enforcement officer with special training to be a school resource officer. School districts that can’t accomplish that can request a waiver.

In addition, Fayette school officials said Thursday night:

▪ There is one counselor or mental health specialist per every 250 students -- or in some cases a lower ratio -- in every Fayette school.

▪ There is a school nurse in every middle and high school and most elementary schools. There will be a nurse in every elementary school in the 2023-2024 school year.

▪ All high schools and programs have walk through metal detectors and additional safety staff. Parent Penny Christian told the panel Thursday night said there is a concern that all schools have the same level of screening students.

▪ District officials are being proactive in monitoring troubling words in student social media and in online activity on school assigned devices.

▪ The school district has a social, emotional learning curriculum.

▪ The state has a tipline manned 24-7 that Fayette students can access. In possible emergency situations, district staff and their community partners such as police, can make home visits and student safety checks on weekends and evenings.

▪ Fayette middle schools do not have metal detectors but district officials and the council will be discussing that issue.

Council meetings

The Fayette County school district has scheduled three community meetings at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The sessions will also be live-streamed on the FCPS You Tube channel. The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 2 at the John D. Price Administration Building, 450 Park Place: An update on progress and implementation of the safety plan.

Feb. 9 at Tates Creek High School: Student panel to hear needs, concerns and recommendations.

Feb. 16 at 450 Park Place: Experts’ advice on refining best practices in school safety, mental health and juvenile justice.

The district will offer a survey for staff, families and high school students, and the advisory council will have work sessions on March 23 and March 30 beginning at 6 p.m. at the district office building.

The council is comprised of a variety of community members including a school board member, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government workers, law enforcement officers, a pastor and Fayette County Public Schools employees.