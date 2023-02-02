ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Girl, 13, Hurt as Gunmen Fire Dozens of Shots at Philadelphia Rowhome

A 13-year-old girl was injured as gunmen fired at least 30 gunshots at a Southwest Philadelphia rowhome early Tuesday morning. A man in his 20s was apparently being chased by the gunmen when he ran into the home near South 65th Street and Dicks Avenue just before 1 a.m., Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lansing Daily

Dismembered Body of Suspected Female Human Trafficking Victim Found at Philadelphia Home

An investigation has been launched after police found the dismembered and decomposed body of a woman at a house in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia’s Sheriff’s Office made the gruesome discovery Thursday night (January 16) after serving a robbery warrant at an address in the 2100 block of Porter Street. The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit officers … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison

He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made. No witnesses to the attack came forward. This happened on February 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM, police said. Alex Lloyd...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 55-year-old man shot during home invasion in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 55-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in South Philadelphia. Police responded to the shooting on Ringgold Street near Point Breeze Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.The victim told police that someone forced their way into the back door of his home and then shot him twice in the back. Police say it appears nothing was taken from the home at this time a motive is unclear. The victim is in stable condition. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report

One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

5-Year-Old Shot in Northeast Philly

At approximately 8:56 p.m. a 5-year-old boy and his father, a 38-year-old Hispanic male, were shot at 12000 Verda Drive, according to police. The father was shot twice in the left hip and his son was shot in the elbow. Both victims were transported to the hospital where they are in stable condition, police said.
The Philadelphia Citizen

“Help me! Mom, help me!”

“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man convicted for 2021 Overbrook shooting: DA's office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit announced that Eugene Watson was convicted Monday for his role in the 2021 non-fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook.Watson was arrested and charged in Sept 2021. He was later found guilty of Aggravated Assault, 6105--Possession of Firearm Prohibited and other related charges. The Apr. 26, 2021 shooting took place on the 1100 block of Marlyn Road in Overbrook after a dispute between Watson's sister, Kasimah Watson-Davis, and her ex-partner, Harold Adams. Watson-Davis went to pick up her 11-year-old son which she shares with Adams that afternoon. Two men...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Sentenced for Shooting Police Chief, Holding Mother Captive

A man was sentenced on Monday for shooting a police chief with a shotgun and then holding his mother captive during a standoff at a Bucks County apartment that lasted for hours. Colin Petroziello, 25, of Yardley, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution. He...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.A motive has not been determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Disturbing Video Shows Philly Chinese Restaurant Shooting

Philadelphia police have released new video footage from the ambush shooting at a Kingsessing Chinese food restaurant that left two victims dead and another injured. The attack occurred at Shangri-La Chinese on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Daily Voice has reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Father and Son Shot In Parkwood

Philadelphia Police are looking into an incident that left a father shot twice to his left hip and his five year old son shot one time in his elbow area. This happened last night on the 12000 block of Verda Drive. Both were inside their house when the shooting happened....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

