You Can Actually Buy Happiness In Texas, But How Much Will It Cost?
Let's all be real here. Whether you live in Texas or some other place (why, even?), you're going to need a stable income to carve out some happiness and comfort. The old saying "money can't buy happiness" is just bull. But as we've all seen lately, prices of essential seem...
10 Most Romantic Getaways In Texas To Take Your Valentine To!
Valentine's Day is just days away. Why not take your Valentine to one of these Romantic Getaways here in Texas? Texas has so many romantic destinations and according to Corde Nast Traveler here are 10 that might be the Most Romantic Getaways in Texas. Grab your Valentine and hit one of these up.
These are Texas’ best small towns in 2023, according to Travel + Leisure
Big cities are all the talk all over the United States and the world; it's all about New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas to name a few. However, it's truly the small towns around America that make this country so great.
Did You Know Texas is the 2nd Best State to Live ‘Off the Grid’?
Whether it’s the idea of just living a simpler life, or just not dealing with the annoyances of going into work each day and deal with the hassle, just about everyone who lives in Texas has thought about how great it would be to ‘live off the grid’. But to most of us, it's a dream that will probably never happen because having that paycheck come in is a gigantic help in paying those monthly bills. But if you really want to live off the grid, Texas is supposed to be the 2nd best state in the country to make that happen.
Is this Nurse’s Hilarious Take on Texas Speed Limit Signs Correct?
We all know someone who speeds. We all speed. And while for many Texans speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I don't know how I feel about everyone laughing at us about it. Moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on 1. Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX, or 2. FM roads in the middle of nowhere?
These Texas cities are among the safest in America: report
Six Texas cities were highlighted as being the safest U.S. cities to live in.
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
Why Are Space Craft Launched In Florida But Controlled In Texas?
You've probably heard people say "Houston, we've got a problem" many times. Well, the "problem" that sparked the phrase didn't happen anywhere near Houston. It occurred about 200, 000 miles from there, in space, when an explosion seriously damaged the Apollo 13 service module. Which, in turn, left the Apollo 13 astronauts stranded with no idea how they would return to Earth.
enchantingtexas.com
Ultimate West Texas Road Trip Itinerary
If you’re in the mood for adventure and a subtle whiff of vast, pristine plains, then a West Texas road trip is right up your alley. There are so many interesting sites to explore and charming towns with their own unique character in this part of Texas. Start with...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
Are Texas Sellers Required to Disclose Bodies in the Yard?
There are cases where someone buys a property in Texas, only to discover there are bodies in the backyard. Older homesteads in Texas frequently had family burial plots on them. In many cases, those plots were never officially named a "cemetery". Once land is dedicated to a cemetery in Texas,...
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
When is allergy season in Texas? It depends on where you live
When exactly allergy season begins can be difficult to pin down, especially in Texas.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Enrollment on the decline in Texas public schools
AUSTIN, Texas — Enrollment in Texas schools is declining and will continue to decline for at least the next decade, despite the massive influx of new residents to the state, Commissioner Mike Morath told Senate budget writers at a hearing on Monday morning. Texas, like many states, lost student...
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
Texas Author Says He WILL NOT Celebrate Black History Month – Here’s Why
This is definitely my favorite month in Central Texas. If you think it's because we're celebrating Black History Month, well, you're absolutely right. Hey, there's nothing wrong with celebrating my culture and heritage, but one Texas author and entrepreneur doesn't see it that way. ARE YOU CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?...
WATCH: Teen Smugglers Lead Texas DPS Troopers On Wild Chase
Human Trafficking And Smuggling Continues To Be A Major Issue In Texas and The Texas Department Of Safety recently posted several wild videos to its YouTube page Of Recent Incidents Involving Smugglers. A hot topic in politics continues to be the situation at the Texas border with illegal immigration. Smugglers...
foodieflashpacker.com
17 Amazing Texas State Foods | What to Eat in the Great State of TX
Welcome to the delicious world of Texas state food! From its famous BBQs to its mouth-watering Tex-Mex cuisine, Texas is a culinary haven for foodies. The Texas State Food has a diverse culture and history reflected in its unique blend of flavors, making it a true treat for the taste buds.
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
