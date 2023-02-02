Whether it’s the idea of just living a simpler life, or just not dealing with the annoyances of going into work each day and deal with the hassle, just about everyone who lives in Texas has thought about how great it would be to ‘live off the grid’. But to most of us, it's a dream that will probably never happen because having that paycheck come in is a gigantic help in paying those monthly bills. But if you really want to live off the grid, Texas is supposed to be the 2nd best state in the country to make that happen.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO