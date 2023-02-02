Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
WTOP
Woman in critical condition after Fairfax Co. shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on Blankenship Street in Mount Vernon. Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry described the incident as “domestic-related.”. “Callers reported hearing screaming followed by gunshots,” Curry said....
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser proposes changes to DC's controversial criminal code
WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed amendments to D.C.'s controversial criminal code. Congressional Republicans recently took a vote disapproving the bill passed by the D.C. Council. Mayor Bowser is looking to address what she says are three significant problems with the code. First, she says, we need to return...
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
'We will hold you accountable' | Mayor Bowser offers changes to DC Criminal Code while Congress vows to strike it down
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congressional Republicans are holding a committee hearing Monday evening, where they promise to dismantle D.C.'s Revised Criminal Code. This comes just hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser offered amendments to the current crime bill. While Councilmembers and the Mayor disagree on some parts of the criminal code, they agree on one thing: that Congress should stay out of the District's Business.
Body Of Woman Found In Suitland Apartment Had Signs Of 'Trauma': Police
A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.
WTOP
3 dead, 4 injured in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
Three people were killed and four others injured during separate shootings in D.C. on Saturday, police said. The first shooting, which police described as domestic in nature, happened in the 1100 block of 21st Place in Northeast around 5 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found dead at the scene and a suspect was arrested.
Some Prince George's leaders call for review of police special enforcement units
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Two leaders in Prince George's County are calling for a review of any “special enforcement” units operated by the police department there. The calls come in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Five members of a special enforcement unit...
WTOP
More details emerge on Md. governor’s paid gap year plan
Public service was a talking point when he was a candidate — now Maryland governor Wes Moore’s plan to create a service year program for high school graduates is starting to take shape in Annapolis. The day after Moore’s first State of the State speech, House Bill 546...
WTOP
Nine of Gov. Moore’s cabinet secretaries get nod from Md. Senate Executive Nominations panel
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Several of Gov. Wes Moore’s high-profile Cabinet appointees passed an initial hurdle to confirmation Monday evening, getting the nod from the Senate Executive Nominations Committee.
WTOP
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
WJLA
Man arrested in Wakefield HS trespassing incident, police say 'ongoing dispute' to blame
ARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — An 18-year-old is behind bars after police say he was caught trespassing at Wakefield High School on Thursday, prompting a lockdown hours before dismissal. Arlington County Police Department arrested Kenan Owens, 18, after they said he went onto school grounds looking for "...
WTOP
Maryland affordable housing is scarce, and realtors are lobbying for change
If you have been looking for houses in Maryland lately, you probably have noticed there are not a lot of options — and the few available are expensive. Maryland Realtors, a trade association for the state’s real estate agents, is trying to push for legislative action this session in order to keep up with demand.
dpsk12.org
East High School Leader Terita Walker
The Colorado High School Activities Association is highlighting the many faces of leadership across the state. In this article, CHSAA recognizes Denver East Principal Terita Walker.
