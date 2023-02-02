ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Woman in critical condition after Fairfax Co. shooting

A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on Blankenship Street in Mount Vernon. Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry described the incident as “domestic-related.”. “Callers reported hearing screaming followed by gunshots,” Curry said....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser proposes changes to DC's controversial criminal code

WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed amendments to D.C.'s controversial criminal code. Congressional Republicans recently took a vote disapproving the bill passed by the D.C. Council. Mayor Bowser is looking to address what she says are three significant problems with the code. First, she says, we need to return...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'We will hold you accountable' | Mayor Bowser offers changes to DC Criminal Code while Congress vows to strike it down

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congressional Republicans are holding a committee hearing Monday evening, where they promise to dismantle D.C.'s Revised Criminal Code. This comes just hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser offered amendments to the current crime bill. While Councilmembers and the Mayor disagree on some parts of the criminal code, they agree on one thing: that Congress should stay out of the District's Business.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

3 dead, 4 injured in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

Three people were killed and four others injured during separate shootings in D.C. on Saturday, police said. The first shooting, which police described as domestic in nature, happened in the 1100 block of 21st Place in Northeast around 5 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found dead at the scene and a suspect was arrested.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

More details emerge on Md. governor’s paid gap year plan

Public service was a talking point when he was a candidate — now Maryland governor Wes Moore’s plan to create a service year program for high school graduates is starting to take shape in Annapolis. The day after Moore’s first State of the State speech, House Bill 546...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
dpsk12.org

East High School Leader Terita Walker

The Colorado High School Activities Association is highlighting the many faces of leadership across the state. In this article, CHSAA recognizes Denver East Principal Terita Walker.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy