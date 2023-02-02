Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Mets dump outfielder facing criminal charges for abuse, claim Phillies pitcher off waivers
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The New York Mets claimed right-hander Sam Coonrod off waivers Monday from the Philadelphia Phillies. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. To make room for Coonrod on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment. Syracuse.com...
Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees
The San Francisco Giants had a very interesting offseason to say the least. The Giants were finalists to land Aaron Judge, who ended up returning to the New York Yankees on a 9-year, $360 million contract. Even though the Giants were serious suitors for Judge, it seemed like the reigning AL MVP always wanted to... The post Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves
The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
The NFL has never been more popular with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season. The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback. Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one...
NFL insider pitches Jets-Patriots trade
Could the New England Patriots and New York Jets do business together?. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal suggests that the Patriots should be aggressive with trades this offseason and should look at teams who have declined to pick up fifth-year options on players. He notes that New England could be interested Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, “if the price were right.”
MLive.com
Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
Super Bowl 57 Betting Preview: All Bettors Need To Know For Eagles-Chiefs
If you’re a sports bettor, the Super Bowl is, well, the Super Bowl of sports betting. One of the best weeks on the sports calendar is here, as the countdown is on in earnest ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. As the...
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Rays Pitcher To Minor-League Deal
The Red Sox reportedly added to their spring training roster Saturday. Boston signed former Rays pitcher Jake Faria to a minor-league contract, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The right-handed pitcher was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft and has played in four Major League Baseball seasons.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Jalen Ramsey Decks Tyreek Hill During NFL Pro Bowl Flag Football Game
The NFL turned its Pro Bowl into a flag football game for the first time this year to avoid contact and the potential for injuries. Looks like Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t get the memo. In trying to prevent a touchdown at the exhibition event Sunday,...
Mark Sanchez Laments Tom Brady ‘Ruining’ His Career — Again
Mark Sanchez had a tough time elevating himself and his team when he joined the New York Jets in 2009. Such is life when you play in the same division as the greatest quarterback of all time. Now, the former NFL quarterback fears he’s going to feel the wrath of...
Derrick Henry Asked Matthew Judon This Patriots Question At Pro Bowl
Was Matthew Judon recruiting Derrick Henry while at the Pro Bowl Games?. Probably not, but Judon, who isn’t shy about recruiting NFL stars to New England, had an interesting conversation with the Tennessee Titans running back over the weekend. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of Judon mic’d-up...
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
Red Sox’s ‘Vote Of Confidence’ Doing Big Things For Triston Casas
It appeared the Boston Red Sox might ease highly touted prospect Triston Casas into his first full season in the major leagues. Instead, the Red Sox showed a tremendous amount of faith in the 23-year-old when they designated veteran Eric Hosmer for assignment in mid-December, clearing a path for Casas to start at first base on an everyday basis.
LeBron James Addresses Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Lakers Trade
LeBron James on Saturday night didn’t flat-out advocate for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving. But Los Angeles’ franchise cornerstone did make it abundantly clear that the superstar point guard could help the Purple and Gold try to reach their ultimate goal. After the LA’s loss to...
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Took Loss To Celtics Harder Than 2018 Game 1 Vs. Warriors
LeBron James took a lot of heat for how he reacted to a missed call in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ loss to the Boston Celtics on Jan. 28. The referees missed a call on Jayson Tatum in the final seconds of Boston’s game against Los Angeles at TD Garden that forced overtime where the Celtics ultimately sealed the win.
Super Bowl ‘Script’ Has Bettors Firing On Chiefs-Eagles Prop Bet
You can’t believe everything you read on the internet, right?. Well, try telling that to a mass of NFL bettors who seemingly have placed Super Bowl LVII wagers in hopes of riding a viral tweet to victory Sunday. It all started when the big game “script” surfaced on Twitter...
