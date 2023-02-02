ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees

The San Francisco Giants had a very interesting offseason to say the least. The Giants were finalists to land Aaron Judge, who ended up returning to the New York Yankees on a 9-year, $360 million contract. Even though the Giants were serious suitors for Judge, it seemed like the reigning AL MVP always wanted to... The post Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves

The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ex-NFL QB ‘Not Impressed’ By Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has never been more popular with the league’s fan base growing internationally and domestically with each passing season. The league isn’t very impressive, however, according to one former NFL quarterback. Trent Dilfer, who played for five different franchises across 13 NFL seasons, has never been one...
NJ.com

NFL insider pitches Jets-Patriots trade

Could the New England Patriots and New York Jets do business together?. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal suggests that the Patriots should be aggressive with trades this offseason and should look at teams who have declined to pick up fifth-year options on players. He notes that New England could be interested Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, “if the price were right.”
NEW YORK STATE
MLive.com

Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers

FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Rays Pitcher To Minor-League Deal

The Red Sox reportedly added to their spring training roster Saturday. Boston signed former Rays pitcher Jake Faria to a minor-league contract, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The right-handed pitcher was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft and has played in four Major League Baseball seasons.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jalen Ramsey Decks Tyreek Hill During NFL Pro Bowl Flag Football Game

The NFL turned its Pro Bowl into a flag football game for the first time this year to avoid contact and the potential for injuries. Looks like Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t get the memo. In trying to prevent a touchdown at the exhibition event Sunday,...
New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
NESN

Red Sox’s ‘Vote Of Confidence’ Doing Big Things For Triston Casas

It appeared the Boston Red Sox might ease highly touted prospect Triston Casas into his first full season in the major leagues. Instead, the Red Sox showed a tremendous amount of faith in the 23-year-old when they designated veteran Eric Hosmer for assignment in mid-December, clearing a path for Casas to start at first base on an everyday basis.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

LeBron James Addresses Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Lakers Trade

LeBron James on Saturday night didn’t flat-out advocate for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving. But Los Angeles’ franchise cornerstone did make it abundantly clear that the superstar point guard could help the Purple and Gold try to reach their ultimate goal. After the LA’s loss to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

NESN

