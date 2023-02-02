ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Man struck by car, killed near Farmington Hills intersection

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man was struck by a car and killed Monday evening near an intersection in Farmington Hills. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) on westbound 8 Mile Road near Inkster Road. Officials said a 61-year-old Detroit man was struck by a car...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody. 
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boyfriend shot girlfriend in murder-suicide at Taylor home, police say

TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are investigating Tuesday after finding a man and woman dead of an apparent murder-suicide inside a Taylor home on Monday. Taylor police said that at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, they found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds in the living room of a home on Wick Road, between Pardee Road and Mortenview Drive. Sources told Local 4 that the man and woman, who are both in their early 20s, are boyfriend and girlfriend.
TAYLOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man last seen raking leaves down the street from his house disappeared 11 years ago

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been missing for 11 years. Ricardo Jones was last seen on Feb. 5, 2012, in Detroit. He was raking leaves down the street from where he lived. Jones was wearing dark pants and a long-sleeve button-up dress shirt. He has a pin in his hip from when he broke it and he may have medical hardware in his leg. Jones was 56 years old when he vanished. He would be 67 years old now.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘A good way to ruin your life’: Series of fake threats target schools across Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police said they have received a series of fake threats targeting schools across the state, including in Ann Arbor and Detroit. “While some may consider it a joke, it is a good way to ruin your life if convicted of a false threat of terrorism,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said in a release. “Making false threats is a serious crime, and those responsible will be prosecuted.”
ANN ARBOR, MI

