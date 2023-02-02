Read full article on original website
'Multiple gunshot wounds' determined as cause of death for 2 rappers, friend found in abandoned Highland Park building: MSP
Police have released the cause of death for two rappers and their friend whose bodies were discovered in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park last week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man struck by car, killed near Farmington Hills intersection
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man was struck by a car and killed Monday evening near an intersection in Farmington Hills. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) on westbound 8 Mile Road near Inkster Road. Officials said a 61-year-old Detroit man was struck by a car...
fox2detroit.com
Highland Park man killed trying to protect neighbor's car from thief
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. "He normally gets up at that time anyway and comes out," said Eric Greene, a neighbor of...
2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened on southbound M-10 at Linwood Street.Troopers responded to reports of shots fired, and when they arrived at the location, the victim provided a license plate and said he thought the suspect vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland Streets.Police located the vehicle and said the individuals matched the description they were given. They found a pistol in one of the suspect's waistbands.The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boyfriend shot girlfriend in murder-suicide at Taylor home, police say
TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are investigating Tuesday after finding a man and woman dead of an apparent murder-suicide inside a Taylor home on Monday. Taylor police said that at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, they found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds in the living room of a home on Wick Road, between Pardee Road and Mortenview Drive. Sources told Local 4 that the man and woman, who are both in their early 20s, are boyfriend and girlfriend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Two dead in Taylor as shooting investigation gets underway
TAYLOR, Mich. – A deadly shooting investigation is underway after two people are found dead inside a home in Taylor. The discovery was made late Monday night at a home on Wick Road, near Pardee and Telegraph. Update: Boyfriend, girlfriend die in apparent murder-suicide at Taylor home, sources say.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man last seen raking leaves down the street from his house disappeared 11 years ago
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been missing for 11 years. Ricardo Jones was last seen on Feb. 5, 2012, in Detroit. He was raking leaves down the street from where he lived. Jones was wearing dark pants and a long-sleeve button-up dress shirt. He has a pin in his hip from when he broke it and he may have medical hardware in his leg. Jones was 56 years old when he vanished. He would be 67 years old now.
fox2detroit.com
Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pickup crashes head-on into trooper while trying to pass salt truck in Oakland County, MSP says
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver of a pickup truck crashed head-on into a Michigan State Police trooper while trying to pass a salt truck in Oakland County, according to authorities. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in Groveland Township.
Cops flag Jeep connected to shooting on I-96 in Detroit; Driver arrested after short chase
When Michigan State Police attempted to pull over a wanted vehicle Monday, the driver sped off, then led troopers on a foot chase through a nearby neighborhood where he was finally arrested.
ClickOnDetroit.com
State trooper seriously hurt in crash caused by pickup truck in Oakland County, police say
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash caused by a pickup truck in Oakland County, officials said. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the area of Dixie Highway and Tripp Road in Groveland Township. The trooper...
ClickOnDetroit.com
81-year-old Oakland County man dies in ice sailboat crash on Pontiac Lake
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 81-year-old Oakland County man died on Sunday after his ice sailboat crashed on Pontiac Lake. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Dan Erwin Campbell, 81, of Independence Township died on Sunday while he was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat and crashed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Farmington Hills. The accident caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County, but traffic has since reopened. UPDATE: Man struck...
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi
TROY, Mich. – A man who was arrested outside a Troy school and placed in the back of an empty cop car used the “Hey Siri” feature to make calls and get his story straight with others while his cellphone was in the front seat out of reach, police said.
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘A good way to ruin your life’: Series of fake threats target schools across Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police said they have received a series of fake threats targeting schools across the state, including in Ann Arbor and Detroit. “While some may consider it a joke, it is a good way to ruin your life if convicted of a false threat of terrorism,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said in a release. “Making false threats is a serious crime, and those responsible will be prosecuted.”
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Detroit for 3 weeks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy who was last seen three weeks ago in Detroit is still missing. Christian White was last seen Jan. 15. He is biracial with Black hair and brown eyes. White stands 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighs 130 pounds. Anyone with information is asked...
