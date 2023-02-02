ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

‘Pleasantly surprised.’ Missouri marijuana sales start Friday. There’s just one catch

By Kevin Hardy, Kacen Bayless, Maia Bond
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cxczb_0kagDcwC00

Update: Sales have begun in Kansas City. Here are the dispensaries that have obtained their licenses.

Missouri will allow the first dispensaries to begin selling marijuana for recreational use on Friday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will begin converting medical marijuana licenses to adult use licenses on Friday. But it’s unclear when each dispensary will be approved.

Dispensaries had been expecting the licensure change on Friday, but many were under the impression that adult sales wouldn’t be permitted to start until Monday.

“Pleasantly surprised,” said Cardetti, the spokesman for the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association.

While it’s unclear when the state approvals will roll out, Cardetti said he expects dispensaries to begin selling to the public as soon as possible.

“We do think sales will begin tomorrow,” Cardetti said on Thursday.

So how will consumers know which dispensaries are approved and when?

“They absolutely ought to contact their dispensaries and check,” he said.

Bianca Sullivan plans to wake up at 5 a.m. Friday and start checking her email. She owns a Fresh Green dispensary in Lee’s Summit and in the Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City.

“I’ll just be there waiting with the staff. It’s just frustrating,” she said.

Like others, Sullivan had been planning on big crowds for Monday’s opening day. But now, she’s scrambling to ensure she has enough staff, product and security to handle customers through the weekend.

“Maybe we don’t have a huge line Monday morning,” she said. “So it might be good if it’s busy but not crazy this weekend.”

State officials said most medical marijuana dispensaries in good standing — which most are — will see their licenses converted on Friday.

“We anticipate approvals tomorrow being a fairly quick notification process,” said DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox.

Weed sales have begun in Missouri. Here are Kansas City dispensaries where you can buy

Missouri voters approved the constitutional amendment legalizing adult recreational marijuana in November with 53.1% of votes in favor, making the state one of 21 that allow the drug.

The amendment legalized recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21, created a licensing system for businesses wanting to sell or grow marijuana and allows people with non-violent weed charges to have their records expunged.

The vote was a big win for Missouri’s medical marijuana industry and was backed by many of the current players in the industry. The ballot measure was led by the architects of the successful 2018 campaign to legalize medical marijuana.

John Payne, the campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, the primary group that crafted the amendment, told The Star Thursday that he was a little bit surprised that the state decided to begin converting licenses on Friday — sooner than most expected.

Payne said he expects the state to be able to convert all of the licenses for facilities in good standing in one day. Asked if he felt the process would create an unfair advantage for facilities that aren’t immediately converted, Payne said the difference would be “negligible.”

“Whatever kinks there are will be able to get worked out pretty quickly,” he said.

Comments / 117

Melissa Sue
4d ago

I think weed makes people lazy and stupid but I also think we should be free to do whatever we want. Good for them I guess :/

Reply(6)
17
Ron Jackson
4d ago

a lot of very angry people on this post. reminds me of how people felt about segregation, or same sex marriage. those same people would probably vote for a purge if there was one.😅 people need to chill. matter of fact, take a hit💨

Reply(1)
5
Karen Kintz Kania
4d ago

Are they going to be able to smoke it wherever they want? Because if I take my grandkids to the park or pool, and someone fires up their weed, it is not going to end well.

Reply(23)
8
Related
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
SPICKARD, MO
KCTV 5

Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?

With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians.  But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state

Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCTV 5

Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected

Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
934
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy