Reading, PA

Two young Youtube stars dead, third injured in Pennsylvania car wreck

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056WGe_0kagDZEt00

Two young YouTube stars were killed and a third injured in a horrific Pennsylvania car wreck.

Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, Pa., reportedly died from blunt force trauma after their car collided with a tractor trailer in Upper Macungie Township on Sunday, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said, ruling the deaths an accident.

The duo were mainstays on the popular YouTube channel of Phyrillas’ brother, James, who was also in the vehicle but survived.

Boasting nearly 1.7 million subscribers, the channel was dedicated to reviewing animation and routinely racked up seven-figure views on its videos.

James Phyrillas wrote about the tragedy in a series of heartbreaking Twitter posts.

“Home now after 3 days in the hospital, with my ribs fractured, my lung punctured, my body bruised, my heart broken,” he said. “Patrick and Chris were my best friends. Been trying to wrap my head around why I was spared. Where I go from here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uomLy_0kagDZEt00
Christopher Schaffer, 25, died in the wreck.
GoFundMe

He also vowed to continue posting videos to his channel.

“Thanks again for all your kind words,” he said. “Please don’t judge me to trying to continue my jovially toned videos. I don’t know how else to be. I have been torn apart on the inside and I need to cope in my own way. Thank you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pyw26_0kagDZEt00
The YouTube stars boasted 1.66 million subscribers to their animation review channel.
Youtube / @SchaffrillasProductio

James Phyrillas also told mourning fans his fallen collaborators recorded content prior to the accident — and said he would be posting their final appearances at some point in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XmRB_0kagDZEt00
The deadly crash took place in a rural part of Pennsylvania.
Google Earth

Investigators are still probing the cause of the crash.

