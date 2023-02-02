South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

Read full article on original website
KATV
Drug bust in Calhoun Co. leads to 61 arrested, 52 firearms seized, and narcotics removed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced earlier on Tuesday they have successfully collected information, arrest warrants, and search warrants for alleged narcotic relegated criminal offenders for a narcotics operation. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office the 13th Judicial District Drug Force along with state,...
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police execute search warrant in response to recent shooting; man arrested for drug offenses
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, officials of the Monroe Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1600 block of South 10th Street. NBC 10 learned that the warrant was obtained in connection with a shooting that took place in the area on February 5, 2023.
Arkansas man dies in overnight shooting; suspect arrested
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:17 AM, the Camden Police Department was called to the Riverside Courts housing complex due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Roddrick Crowell, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to authorities, Crowell informed officers that 30-year-old Nick Freeman shot him. Crowell […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Drugs, wanted person found on traffic stop
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach man on warrants and drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday. Daniel B. Jumper, 22, was a passenger stopped by a deputy Wednesday afternoon on Sybil Drive off Cooktown Road. A records check confirmed three warrants for Jumper—two for failing to appear in Ruston City Court for traffic charges and one from Union Parish for theft.
Ouachita Parish woman and man arrested after police find narcotics and firearm in their home
On February 2, 2023, at 2:47 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on South 5th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle in the driveway.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Clarence man arrested on outstanding warrant, drug charges
(Clarence)-A complaint about a possible gravel theft near Chivalry Dam has led to the arrest of a Clarence man wanted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and on drug and traffic charges in Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were...
Louisiana woman arrested for allegedly stealing over $20K from credit union
A Monroe woman was arrested after allegedly making unauthorized transactions with Bank of America totaling $23,000.
Shreveport man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020.
cenlanow.com
Authorities believe Union Parish inmate escapee may not be in the area; has ties in Tangipahoa Parish
UNION PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department are currently searching for 29-year-old Ike Strickland. Strickland is an inmate at UPDC and escaped from his trustee detail in Marion, La. on February 7, 2023, around 7:00 AM he is reportedly wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please call (318) 368-3124 or 911.
cenlanow.com
Monroe PD offers up to $10K for information leading to the arrest of South 12th Street shooting suspect
UPDATE (02/07/2023): On February 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department confirmed with NBC 10 that authorities are offering up to $10,000 for the information leading up to the arrest or grand jury indictment of Isszvian Webb. Webb is wanted for three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder. If you know the...
Shooting claims the life of resident; Louisiana woman arrested and refused to identify primary suspect
Monroe Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1600 block of State Street.
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
fgazette.com
UPSO nets drug arrests from undercover operations
Union Parish Sheriff ’s deputies have been working to remove and keep illegal drugs from the streets of Union Parish. Recent undercover activities have resulted in several narcotics arrests. “We remain vigilant and are working hard to battle the drug issues in Union Parish,” UP Sheriff Dusty Gates said. “This is an ongoing issue, and our deputies are committed to this task to protect the citizens of this parish.”
Missing Louisiana woman Theresa Jones found dead in wooded area, deputies confirm
UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s office requesting assistance locating man wanted for Violation of Protective Order
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Joseph Christopher Corrent. Corrent is described as a White male standing at five and nine inches tall, weighing 158 pounds. He is frequently around the Sterlington and North Monroe areas. Corrent is wanted for outstanding felony warrants for Violation of a Protective Order and […]
magnoliareporter.com
Sheriff Martin tells Rotarians about Monday's jail escape
More details are emerging about the escape of four prisoners from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Monday morning. All four of the men, including capital murder suspect Rico Jermaine Rose, were captured within 24 hours of the escape. Rose, 32, with Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, and Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsberry, both 19, are scheduled for arraignment on escape charges Monday morning in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Union Parish Sheriff’s office requesting assistance locating woman wanted for theft charges
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 50-year-old Tracy Lynn Mabry. Mabry is described as a White female standing at five and six inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. She is frequently around the Junction City, Lillie, and Ruston areas. Mabry is wanted for her outstanding warrants for felony theft […]
magnoliareporter.com
Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep
The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Joanna Donelle Allen, 9/9/1981, 424 Liberty B C Road, Marion, LA; Criminal Mischief, Extortion TogiTerrellAndrews,4/24/1977; 301BettySt,Farmerville,La;Distribution of Sch I, Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II. January 24. Zachary Nolan Pennington, 9/26/1988; 1212 Bobby Smith Rd, Spearsville, La; Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property-...
3 Louisiana men arrested during drug investigation; nearly 5 pounds of narcotics seized
Three Louisiana men have been arrested following a six-month drug investigation.
