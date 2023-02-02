Read full article on original website
NYPD arrests 15-year-old for murder in Bronx arson case
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 43rd Precinct in the Bronx have arrested a 15-year-old girl and charged her with murder for the death of Abdoukarim Sakolly, 27. On Tuesday, police reported the incident as a homicide. The teen was charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. At this time, her motives for starting the fire that killed Sakolly are unknown. Police and FDNY units were dispatched to a structure fire at in the Bronx at around 2 pm on January 29. After extinguishing the fire, first responders located Sakolly’s body in the debris. The post NYPD arrests 15-year-old for murder in Bronx arson case appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vigil held for worker fatally shot at Yonkers bar last year
The group remembered Antonio Antoine-Fils, a Montvale, New Jersey resident, as giving, sweet, and "an amazing kid."
NYPD: Suspect in custody in shooting of NYPD officer, officer in grave condition
A person is now in custody in connection to a shooting in East New York that has left an off-duty officer fighting for his life.
News 12
Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel, officer in grave condition
Charges are pending against the man accused of shooting NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, a 26-year-old gravely injured on Saturday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct arrived on the scene...
Police: Person of interest in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel
NYPD and Clarkstown police officers were in and out of several rooms on the second floor of the Days Inn in Nanuet, where Randy Jones, 38, was apparently hiding out.
News 12
Judge seals arrest warrant for Stamford mom whose son was buried in park
A Stamford mom whose toddler son was found buried in a local park was arraigned Monday, but there's still little known about the case against her. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons in connection to her two-year-old's death. A judge has sealed her arrest warrant until Feb. 16.
News 12
Sources: Police track down person of interest in connection to shooting of off-duty NYPD officer to Rockland hotel
Law enforcement sources tell News 12 that police have taken a person into custody they say is connected to the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn. Sources say that this person was tracked to a hotel in Rockland County. NYPD and Clarkstown police officers were in and out...
Officials: Teen indicted for bringing loaded pistol into Nanuet HS
The district attorney's office says the juvenile offender faces charges of possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Bronx: An Alleged 15-year old teenager is Suspected of Getting Involved of Death of a 27-year old man.
A Bronx fire last week claimed the life of a 27-year-old man and left another covered in serious burns. The man was seen sliding from the roof of the building in an attempt to escape the house fire. Authorities continue to search for a woman who may have had a...
Video shows twin brothers struck by school bus in Yonkers
The video shows the driver keep going, as one of the teens can be seen bending over his stricken brother.
NBC New York
Florida Man Gets 20 Years to Life for 2000 Murder of NYC Woman
A Florida man was sentenced to decades behind bars for the murder of a Bronx woman in 2000, according to Bronx District Attorney's Office. Christopher Gonzalez, 41, of Naples, Florida, was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in prison, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. He initially pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Dec. 21, 2022.
Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
Police: Wallkill neighbors involved in attempted hammer attack
An investigation revealed 36-year-old Letoya Washington came at two of her neighbors with a hammer, authorities say.
longisland.com
Hempstead MS-13 Leader Convicted of Murder for January 2017 Hacking
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted for his role in the January 2017 murder of a teenager deemed to be an enemy of the gang. Carlos Portillo, a/k/a Solitario and Pikachu, 28, was convicted yesterday after a jury trial of...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested
On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
Sources: Officer shot in the head inside locker room of 47th Precinct
Sources say a police officer appeared to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside the locker room.
News 12
State files charges against a Paterson police officer in shooting of unarmed Black man
The mayor of Paterson is taking on the Murphy administration after the state Office of the Attorney General filed charges against a city police officer regarding the shooting of an unarmed Black man during a police encounter. Officer Jerry Moravek was charged with aggravated assault and official misconduct following the...
Police: Men killed in two separate Bridgeport shootings just hours apart
Police say they are still actively investigating both shootings and trying to track down the people responsible.
DoingItLocal
Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest
On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
