Bronx, NY

Shore News Network

NYPD arrests 15-year-old for murder in Bronx arson case

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 43rd Precinct in the Bronx have arrested a 15-year-old girl and charged her with murder for the death of Abdoukarim Sakolly, 27. On Tuesday, police reported the incident as a homicide. The teen was charged with murder, assault, arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. At this time, her motives for starting the fire that killed Sakolly are unknown. Police and FDNY units were dispatched to a structure fire at in the Bronx at around 2 pm on January 29. After extinguishing the fire, first responders located Sakolly’s body in the debris. The post NYPD arrests 15-year-old for murder in Bronx arson case appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Judge seals arrest warrant for Stamford mom whose son was buried in park

A Stamford mom whose toddler son was found buried in a local park was arraigned Monday, but there's still little known about the case against her. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons in connection to her two-year-old's death. A judge has sealed her arrest warrant until Feb. 16.
STAMFORD, CT
NBC New York

Florida Man Gets 20 Years to Life for 2000 Murder of NYC Woman

A Florida man was sentenced to decades behind bars for the murder of a Bronx woman in 2000, according to Bronx District Attorney's Office. Christopher Gonzalez, 41, of Naples, Florida, was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in prison, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. He initially pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Dec. 21, 2022.
NAPLES, FL
PIX11

Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

Hempstead MS-13 Leader Convicted of Murder for January 2017 Hacking

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted for his role in the January 2017 murder of a teenager deemed to be an enemy of the gang. Carlos Portillo, a/k/a Solitario and Pikachu, 28, was convicted yesterday after a jury trial of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested

On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoingItLocal

Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest

On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
OXFORD, CT
PIX11

Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
BROOKLYN, NY

