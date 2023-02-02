ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Shania Twain is having fun in zany 2023 Grammys outfit

Shania Twain impressed us much with her Grammys look. The country superstar arrived to the 2023 Grammy Awards in a black-and-white, polka dot Harris Reed ensemble that included extra wide flared trousers, matching blazer and oversized hat. She further made the look her own with Messika jewelry and a bright...
TODAY.com

Pink and Kelly Clarkson perform unforgettable acoustic version of ‘Who Knew’

Pink and Kelly Clarkson are at it again. Last week, fans got a sneak peek of the superstars teaming up on Pink’s hit “What About Us” on the Feb. 6 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Now, we see that they also joined forces on the episode on another smash from Pink’s catalog, “Who Knew,” a 2006 track from her album “I’m Not Dead.”
TODAY.com

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes make red carpet debut at pre-Grammys party

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes made their red carpet debut as a couple this weekend. Lovato, who came out as nonbinary in 2021 and now uses both they/them and she/her pronouns, and Lutes attended the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4 together. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer...
People

Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party

The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during a pre-Grammy party at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring black trim down the sides, black boots and a matching...
TODAY.com

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting baby No. 2

The former “Games of Thrones” star revealed that he and his wife, Rose Leslie, who played his love interest on the hit show, are expecting their second child during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” after host Jimmy Fallon asked how his son was doing. “He's...
People

Baby Sloth Born at Denver Zoo — Watch the Adorable Newborn Animal Snuggle up to Mom!

The Colorado zoo shared that the "mom and baby are healthy and thriving" after the Linne's two-toed sloth's birth on Jan. 26 New baby sloth alert! On Feb. 2, the Denver Zoo announced the arrival of a new Linne's two-toed sloth. The baby sloth was born on Jan. 26 to parents Charlotte and Elliot. The Colorado zoo shared the news in a Facebook post, which included an adorable video of the baby sloth acclimating to life at the zoo. In the clip, the little one snuggles with mom,...
DENVER, CO
People

Dale Moss Says He Wishes Ex Clare Crawley 'Nothing but the Best' After Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins

"Everyone deserves to find love, love is a beautiful thing," Dale Moss told PEOPLE of ex Clare Crawley, who married Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in an intimate ceremony this month Dale Moss is wishing ex Clare Crawley "nothing but the best" after her wedding to Ryan Dawkins. The reality star, 34, chatted with PEOPLE on the red carpet of the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary event at The Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, where he said he harbors no bad feelings...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Date Night Dress She Kept from Her Relationship with Brad Pitt

In an archival closet tour, the actress and Goop founder showed off some of her most sentimental pieces of clothing Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt may have split decades ago, but she still holds special memories of their relationship — especially when it comes to the outfits she wore during that time. On Thursday, the Oscar winner and Goop founder shared a video tour of her "storage facility" (a.k.a. a dreamy walk-in closet filled with gorgeous archival designer pieces) via Goop's Youtube channel. And she revealed that...
E! News

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery

POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

The Grammys honors the late Lisa Marie Presley in emotional in memoriam tribute

Lisa Marie Presley was among the people honored by the 65th Annual Grammys during its in memoriam segment. The multi-part segment featured performances from Kacey Musgraves, singing for Loretta Lynn; Quavo, singing for his nephew and Migos bandmate, the late Takeoff; and Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow, singing for Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie.
People

NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with David Williams: 'In a State of Wondrous Awe'

The journalist, who first announced her exciting pregnancy news in August 2022, welcomed a baby girl on Thursday Morgan Radford is officially a mom! The NBC News Daily co-anchor, 35, and husband David Williams welcomed their first baby together, daughter Adelana "Lana" Marcia Radford Williams, on Thursday. Radford and Williams' daughter's name holds a special meaning. Adelana is a Yoruban word meaning the conduit by which more good things are to come, while Marcia, her middle name, comes from her maternal grandmother, Lily Marcia. "The last few days have been...

