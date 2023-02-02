Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Shania Twain is having fun in zany 2023 Grammys outfit
Shania Twain impressed us much with her Grammys look. The country superstar arrived to the 2023 Grammy Awards in a black-and-white, polka dot Harris Reed ensemble that included extra wide flared trousers, matching blazer and oversized hat. She further made the look her own with Messika jewelry and a bright...
TODAY.com
Pink and Kelly Clarkson perform unforgettable acoustic version of ‘Who Knew’
Pink and Kelly Clarkson are at it again. Last week, fans got a sneak peek of the superstars teaming up on Pink’s hit “What About Us” on the Feb. 6 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Now, we see that they also joined forces on the episode on another smash from Pink’s catalog, “Who Knew,” a 2006 track from her album “I’m Not Dead.”
TODAY.com
Gwyneth Paltrow posts 80th birthday message to mom Blythe Danner: ‘You are a joy to behold’
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a sweet photo over the weekend to celebrate the 80th birthday of her "beautiful and strong" mother, fellow actor Blythe Danner. Paltrow, 50, posted a photo on Instagram on Feb. 4 of her and Danner smiling together with a message for the "Meet the Parents" star on her milestone birthday.
TODAY.com
Meghan Trainor shares the sweet moment she discovered she was pregnant with baby No. 2
Meghan Trainor is sharing an intimate moment with her fans. On Friday, Feb. 3, Trainor shared a sweet video on Instagram that captures the moment she found out she was pregnant with her second baby. In the adorable clip, Trainor has a smile on her face while she looks down...
TODAY.com
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes make red carpet debut at pre-Grammys party
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes made their red carpet debut as a couple this weekend. Lovato, who came out as nonbinary in 2021 and now uses both they/them and she/her pronouns, and Lutes attended the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4 together. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer...
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during a pre-Grammy party at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring black trim down the sides, black boots and a matching...
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
TODAY.com
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting baby No. 2
The former “Games of Thrones” star revealed that he and his wife, Rose Leslie, who played his love interest on the hit show, are expecting their second child during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” after host Jimmy Fallon asked how his son was doing. “He's...
Hallmark Channel Star Nikki DeLoach and Ryan Goodell’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating for a Decade to Married With Kids
Not like the movies! Nikki DeLoach has wooed many suitors as a Hallmark Channel actress, but her real-life romance with Ryan Goodell is her best love story. The Curious Caterer: Grilling Season actress fell for Goodell in 1999 at the height of his fame as one of the members of Take 5. The boy band, […]
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
Baby Sloth Born at Denver Zoo — Watch the Adorable Newborn Animal Snuggle up to Mom!
The Colorado zoo shared that the "mom and baby are healthy and thriving" after the Linne's two-toed sloth's birth on Jan. 26 New baby sloth alert! On Feb. 2, the Denver Zoo announced the arrival of a new Linne's two-toed sloth. The baby sloth was born on Jan. 26 to parents Charlotte and Elliot. The Colorado zoo shared the news in a Facebook post, which included an adorable video of the baby sloth acclimating to life at the zoo. In the clip, the little one snuggles with mom,...
Dale Moss Says He Wishes Ex Clare Crawley 'Nothing but the Best' After Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins
"Everyone deserves to find love, love is a beautiful thing," Dale Moss told PEOPLE of ex Clare Crawley, who married Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in an intimate ceremony this month Dale Moss is wishing ex Clare Crawley "nothing but the best" after her wedding to Ryan Dawkins. The reality star, 34, chatted with PEOPLE on the red carpet of the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary event at The Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, where he said he harbors no bad feelings...
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Date Night Dress She Kept from Her Relationship with Brad Pitt
In an archival closet tour, the actress and Goop founder showed off some of her most sentimental pieces of clothing Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt may have split decades ago, but she still holds special memories of their relationship — especially when it comes to the outfits she wore during that time. On Thursday, the Oscar winner and Goop founder shared a video tour of her "storage facility" (a.k.a. a dreamy walk-in closet filled with gorgeous archival designer pieces) via Goop's Youtube channel. And she revealed that...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery
POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)
TODAY.com
The Grammys honors the late Lisa Marie Presley in emotional in memoriam tribute
Lisa Marie Presley was among the people honored by the 65th Annual Grammys during its in memoriam segment. The multi-part segment featured performances from Kacey Musgraves, singing for Loretta Lynn; Quavo, singing for his nephew and Migos bandmate, the late Takeoff; and Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow, singing for Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie.
Taylor Swift Stuns on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet In a Sparkling, Midnight Blue Dress After Winning Best Music Video
Always on theme. Taylor Swift wore a midnight blue outfit to the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. The "Lavender Haze" singer, 33, walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in a two-piece Roberto Cavalli design. She wore a turtleneck crop top with long sleeves and shoulder pads that were […]
Reese Witherspoon Stuns in Baby Blue Peplum Dress at Netflix Film Premiere
The actress both produced and stars in the new movie on the streaming giant.
NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with David Williams: 'In a State of Wondrous Awe'
The journalist, who first announced her exciting pregnancy news in August 2022, welcomed a baby girl on Thursday Morgan Radford is officially a mom! The NBC News Daily co-anchor, 35, and husband David Williams welcomed their first baby together, daughter Adelana "Lana" Marcia Radford Williams, on Thursday. Radford and Williams' daughter's name holds a special meaning. Adelana is a Yoruban word meaning the conduit by which more good things are to come, while Marcia, her middle name, comes from her maternal grandmother, Lily Marcia. "The last few days have been...
TODAY.com
‘SNL’ birthday dinner sketch goes off the rails when everyone breaks character
It’s one of the unexpected joys “Saturday Night Live” can deliver — the laughter generated from a sketch when the actors break character, causing even more hilarity. That’s exactly what happened on the Feb. 4 episode of “SNL” in a sketch called “Lisa from Temecula.”
