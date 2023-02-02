ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

tulsatoday.com

Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?

Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma

In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
OKLAHOMA STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon

From lush green forests, cultural attractions, and unreal natural wonders to quirky cities, experience it all in this epic road trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon. If you want an unforgettable escapade from your routine, this trip is perfect for you. The 990-mile road trip from Oklahoma to The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
