Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?
Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
Oklahoma AG preps lawsuit over the lesser prairie chicken
Many who reside in Oklahoma the lesser prairie chicken is symbolic of the Oklahoma prairies.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares
Oklahoma's new Attorney General Gentner Drummond, in just a few weeks after being sworn in, has already started fulfilling campaign promises. The post Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KTEN.com
Where do you set your thermostat?
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
KMBC.com
‘We keep giving people more reasons to leave Kansas’: Kansas officials react to marijuana legalization across the state line
OLATHE, Kan. — While the Missouri side was quite busy on Friday morning as legal marijuana arrived in the Show Me State, officials in Kansas remain disappointed with the lack of action. Kansas is one of just four states in the nation where marijuana is completely illegal. Kansas Gov....
KFOR
New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly decreasing across Oklahoma, but distracted driving remains an issue
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) released new data to KFOR on fatal accidents throughout the state from 2017 to 2021. During that five-year period, 250 motorists have died on Oklahoma highways, and nearly 8,000 motorists were injured due to distracted driving. New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly...
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma
In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon
From lush green forests, cultural attractions, and unreal natural wonders to quirky cities, experience it all in this epic road trip from Oklahoma to The Grand Canyon. If you want an unforgettable escapade from your routine, this trip is perfect for you. The 990-mile road trip from Oklahoma to The...
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Feb. 5
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Feb. 5:. Fiction. “Kilometer 101” by Maxim Osipov (New...
Get Ready Oklahoma the Netflix Password Crackdown Will Happen Starting Next Month
The dreaded day is fast approaching, I think we all knew that it would eventually lead to this. Netflix has officially announced that its password and account-sharing crackdown will start next month. The end is near. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT NETFLIX'S PASSWORD CRACKDOWN. If you're currently using someone...
KFOR
Tracking next strong cold front moving southeast into Oklahoma this evening!
Enjoy a windy, very mild Monday! Then a Cold front arrives this evening! Showers and t’storms will develop along the front as it moves into central OK this evening. Rain lingers with much colder temperatures most of the day on Tuesday. A good soaking in OKC but NW OK misses out again!
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
Oklahoma recreational marijuana vote only a month away
The voter registration deadline for the election to choose if marijuana legalization should be expanded to recreational use is February 10.
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
OK senator files bill to fight for veterans’ military benefits
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure to ensure that Oklahoma's veterans get their rightful military benefits.
Texas Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Texas murder suspect Bryan Avila near south Oklahoma City. Avila was arrested near southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue, according to police. The crime took place on Friday and is under investigation by the City of Denton Police Department, officers said.
