ISU Gymnastics Takes First at Home Tri-Meet
NORMAL, Ill. – The Redbirds posted a season-high score last Friday while tumbling to first at their home tri-meet, all while looking pretty in pink. Illinois State University’s 195.200 took the top spot of the night, with Bowling Green State University trailing behind at 192.650 and Centenary College sitting at 186.200.
Redbird Baseball’s Steve Holm Gives Better Look at Each Position Headed into Spring
NORMAL, Ill. – The season is right around the corner for the Illinois State Baseball team. As it comes closer and closer, a common thought amongst the ISU community is who is playing where. The team is significantly younger from years past with a new group of freshman and transfers making waves throughout the team.
Expect a Changeup for Wesleyan Baseball this Spring
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – After two seasons filled with COVID-19 uncertainties, the Illinois Wesleyan Titans’ baseball team was hoping that 2022 would be something different, something more successful. Needless to say, the 16-21 overall record was disappointing, especially for head coach Dennis Martel, who points to a variety of factors for the unsatisfying season.
