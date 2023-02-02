ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

ISU Gymnastics Takes First at Home Tri-Meet

NORMAL, Ill. – The Redbirds posted a season-high score last Friday while tumbling to first at their home tri-meet, all while looking pretty in pink. Illinois State University’s 195.200 took the top spot of the night, with Bowling Green State University trailing behind at 192.650 and Centenary College sitting at 186.200.
Expect a Changeup for Wesleyan Baseball this Spring

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – After two seasons filled with COVID-19 uncertainties, the Illinois Wesleyan Titans’ baseball team was hoping that 2022 would be something different, something more successful. Needless to say, the 16-21 overall record was disappointing, especially for head coach Dennis Martel, who points to a variety of factors for the unsatisfying season.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

