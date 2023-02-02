ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors

By Carlos Mathis
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Ohio Department of Insurance Director, Judith L. French, is issuing a warning to make the public aware there is a scam targeting the seniors in the state. It involves your personal and private information.

Ohioans have been receiving telephone calls from someone identifying themselves from government organizations, like the Social Security Administration, Medicare and Ohio Department of Insurance. Scammers are telling residents they need either a new Medicare card or are being upgraded from a paper to a plastic card, both are not true, a release said.

The callers are not actually affiliated with the state or federal government, but scammers are on the hunt to get your personal information.

The agencies the residents have received calls from do not call you. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from a government agency, it is important to not give up any of your personal information.

The state of Ohio says in any situation if someone you don’t know contacts you by telephone, shows up at your front door or gets in-touch with you in another unsolicited way, do not give them personal information like your Medicare, Social Security or credit or debit card numbers. Giving away your bank account information or any other personal information is not suggested.

The only way an actual associate from Medicare will reach out to you is if you are a member on a Medicare or Medicare health plan or you have left a message wanting a phone call returned.

If you think you or anyone you may know has been targeted by any Medicare scam, you are asked to contact the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol at 1 (800) 488-6070 or visit their website .

To find out general information about Medicare can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), Ohio’s official Medicare counseling and education program by calling 1 (800) 686-1578, sending an email to oshiipmail@insurance.ohio.gov or going online to the official website here .

