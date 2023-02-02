ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

From 1962 to the 70s, the Beatles will return

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuJgy_0kag56eA00

NORWALK — John, Paul, George and Ringo.

A blast from the past will come alive Feb. 11 when the Liverpool Lads, Northern Ohio’s favorite Beatles tribute band, will come to Norwalk’s Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center for a special Valentine’s Show at 8 p.m.

The Liverpool Lads will take patrons back to the days of the “British Invasion."

In full costume and throw-back instruments, The Lads closely imitate the sight and sounds of an original Beatles’ show of the 1960s, allowing everyone to relive the great music and memories of the Fab Four.

Tickets are $25 and are only available online at: https://payschoolsevents.com/events/details/24439 or on the Firelands Historical Society’s Facebook page. Go to BUY TICKETS and click on GUEST.

This Beatles tribute show is being performed to benefit the Firelands Historical Society’s museum and research facility expansion project.

The Firelands Museum, located at 4 Case Ave., in Norwalk, is the oldest museum in the state of Ohio and is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, privately funded through its members.

This project will allow the museum to expand its exhibits and provide more learning experiences for school groups and visitors.

Band members E.S. Hider (Paul) and Joe Koch (Ringo) were in Norwalk this week promoting the show, along with Matt Burr and Emily Hider representing the museum.

The band has been together since 2008 and performs songs from 1962 to the 70s.

There is one costume change at the intermission. The band has throwback costumes and throwback instruments.

"It's based on Ringo's 66 model," Koch said about his drum set.

What are the challenges of being a Beatle?

"Looks, No. 1 one," Koch said. "One of the things I try to recreate is Ringo's sticking. I study video. Believe it or not, I spend a lot of time in my basement studying video of how he plays his drums. Ringo was left-handed, but he played on the right side of the kit."

"If you watch the movies like 'A Hard Day's Night' or 'Help' or something you get the attitude ... the mannerisms," E.S. Hiler said.

Hiler played with another Beatles tribute band. He said he learned one important thing: "I did a fill-in gig. The guy that played John told me, I was I was kind of nervous, and he told me 'Just be Paul. Just be Paul.' And I always kind of remember that."

The group is looking forward to playing at the Performing Arts Center.

"This is fun," Hider said. "This is a nice theatre."

Their favorite Beatles song?

"I like 'Hold Me Tight' ... I love how it drives, it just drives it out," Koch said.

"It changes for me all of the time," Hider said. "I am into Revolver right now. Playing on stage I like the easy ones. The Revolver album right now is the go-to Beatle album.

"We do songs off of every album. We will hit something off of every one from first to last."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cdrecycler.com

Another day, another shopping mall demo

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
EASTLAKE, OH
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter

The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
CLEVELAND, OH
beltmag.com

A Tale of Two Newspapers

Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?

CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
CLEVELAND, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSWCA District Duals roundup: Brecksville, St. Edward and Wadsworth to contend for Division I state crown

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The field for this season’s OHSWCA state wrestling duals is set after district duals for all three divisions took place statewide Saturday. Each of last season’s Division I final four teams, Brecksville, St. Edward, Wadsworth and Perrysburg, are all back in contention this season. Brecksville rolled through the upper half of the North Canton Hoover district bracket, while Wadsworth made it to their fifth straight state duals with an impressive comeback win over Massillon Perry.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio

LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
LODI, OH
wakr.net

A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured

The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
CLEVELAND, OH
wvxu.org

Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric

Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
3K+
Followers
167
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy