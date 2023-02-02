From 1962 to the 70s, the Beatles will return

NORWALK — John, Paul, George and Ringo.

A blast from the past will come alive Feb. 11 when the Liverpool Lads, Northern Ohio’s favorite Beatles tribute band, will come to Norwalk’s Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center for a special Valentine’s Show at 8 p.m.

The Liverpool Lads will take patrons back to the days of the “British Invasion."

In full costume and throw-back instruments, The Lads closely imitate the sight and sounds of an original Beatles’ show of the 1960s, allowing everyone to relive the great music and memories of the Fab Four.

Tickets are $25 and are only available online at: https://payschoolsevents.com/events/details/24439 or on the Firelands Historical Society’s Facebook page. Go to BUY TICKETS and click on GUEST.

This Beatles tribute show is being performed to benefit the Firelands Historical Society’s museum and research facility expansion project.

The Firelands Museum, located at 4 Case Ave., in Norwalk, is the oldest museum in the state of Ohio and is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, privately funded through its members.

This project will allow the museum to expand its exhibits and provide more learning experiences for school groups and visitors.

Band members E.S. Hider (Paul) and Joe Koch (Ringo) were in Norwalk this week promoting the show, along with Matt Burr and Emily Hider representing the museum.

The band has been together since 2008 and performs songs from 1962 to the 70s.

There is one costume change at the intermission. The band has throwback costumes and throwback instruments.

"It's based on Ringo's 66 model," Koch said about his drum set.

What are the challenges of being a Beatle?

"Looks, No. 1 one," Koch said. "One of the things I try to recreate is Ringo's sticking. I study video. Believe it or not, I spend a lot of time in my basement studying video of how he plays his drums. Ringo was left-handed, but he played on the right side of the kit."

"If you watch the movies like 'A Hard Day's Night' or 'Help' or something you get the attitude ... the mannerisms," E.S. Hiler said.

Hiler played with another Beatles tribute band. He said he learned one important thing: "I did a fill-in gig. The guy that played John told me, I was I was kind of nervous, and he told me 'Just be Paul. Just be Paul.' And I always kind of remember that."

The group is looking forward to playing at the Performing Arts Center.

"This is fun," Hider said. "This is a nice theatre."

Their favorite Beatles song?

"I like 'Hold Me Tight' ... I love how it drives, it just drives it out," Koch said.

"It changes for me all of the time," Hider said. "I am into Revolver right now. Playing on stage I like the easy ones. The Revolver album right now is the go-to Beatle album.

"We do songs off of every album. We will hit something off of every one from first to last."