CBS Chicago

Teens competing in first-ever Mr. & Miss Black Aurora Pageant Saturday

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight teens from aurora will make history this weekend in the first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora Pageant.Aurora's African American Heritage Advisory Board is putting on the pageant to give black students a platform to express their talents, culture, and heritage.On Saturday, they'll compete in three categories – talent, fashion, and public speaking.The students also learned a choreographed dance routine to open the show.
AURORA, IL
East Coast Traveler

What is a Chicago Style Hot Dog?

A Chicago Style Hot Dog, a Windy City classic, is an all-beef frankfurter piled onto a poppy seed bun and dressed in yellow mustard, bright green sweet pickle relish, chopped white onions, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, spiced sport peppers, and a sprinkling of celery salt. Often called “dragged through the garden” for the many toppings that make it a meal, it’s one of the most beloved foods in the city and is now a favorite across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

91-year-old man faces eviction from former John Hancock Center condo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A condo in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center is the only home Jim Rodgers has known for a half a century – but now, some past issues have the condo board trying to kick him out.Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the 91-year-old condo owner is still about to lose his home.Rodgers has owned and lived in his Magnificent Mile condo for 50 years – more than half of his life. Now, at age 91 and with early-onset dementia, he is facing eviction."I can't imagine living...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed

CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WGN TV

PAWS Chicago welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas

Brace yourselves for an overload of cuteness. PAWS Chicago is welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas after Pasadena Animal Shelter was damaged in a tornado. They are all up for adoption. Head to Home Page | PAWS Chicago. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can...
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Lake Forest Blizzard Book

We have a suggestion for Classic Chicago readers searching the perfect snowy day book for the next blizzard we are certain to have—if not this weekend, soon. Those of you who have inherited a marvelous old house in Lake Forest may already own a copy of Lake Forest, Illinois: History and Reminiscences 1861-1961 by Edward Arpee. Check your personal library first.
LAKE FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Cabana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our paws Pet of the Week, Cabana. Cabana is a sweet, friendly 1-year-old Terrier mix who just wants someone to love! She's very versatile.  She will happily accompany you on your morning run and then chill on the couch with you afterward. Cabana has been great in training classes – she's a huge fan of treats when she learns a new trick. With lots of attention, and treats, she can be your perfect pet companion.Cabana is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.North Shore New Friend Adoption EventJoin PAWS Chicago at a special suburban adoption event next Saturday, February 11th from noon to 3pm! The "North Shore New Friend" event will be held at PAWS Chicago's North Shore Adoption Center inside the Petco at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park. Stop by to meet adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens waiting to find their home! Visit pawschicago.org to meet all the adoptable animals.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem

Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago

Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
CHICAGO, IL
