CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our paws Pet of the Week, Cabana. Cabana is a sweet, friendly 1-year-old Terrier mix who just wants someone to love! She's very versatile. She will happily accompany you on your morning run and then chill on the couch with you afterward. Cabana has been great in training classes – she's a huge fan of treats when she learns a new trick. With lots of attention, and treats, she can be your perfect pet companion.Cabana is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.North Shore New Friend Adoption EventJoin PAWS Chicago at a special suburban adoption event next Saturday, February 11th from noon to 3pm! The "North Shore New Friend" event will be held at PAWS Chicago's North Shore Adoption Center inside the Petco at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park. Stop by to meet adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens waiting to find their home! Visit pawschicago.org to meet all the adoptable animals.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO