Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Suburban HS student with 2 gold medals in US figure skating creates program to inspire young women
The high school junior founded 'Solving Kinesthetically and Transforming Education' or S.K.A.T.E for Girls.
2 suburban teens make history as 1st Mr, Miss Black Aurora
We're celebrating Black History Month by recognizing two Aurora teens who made history this weekend!
Family honors late son and his battle with cancer by helping others
The Andrew Weishar Foundation has raised $1.8 million.
Daily Northwestern
A new light on wellness: Students use white light therapy and other methods to alleviate seasonal depression symptoms
Bienen and Weinberg sophomore Eloise Brotzman, a California native, did not anticipate the impact the darker Evanston winter and fall months would have on her mental health. Brotzman noticed that her depression symptoms became more extreme in the winter, but she said using a HappyLight therapy lamp has helped ease her symptoms.
Teens competing in first-ever Mr. & Miss Black Aurora Pageant Saturday
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight teens from aurora will make history this weekend in the first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora Pageant.Aurora's African American Heritage Advisory Board is putting on the pageant to give black students a platform to express their talents, culture, and heritage.On Saturday, they'll compete in three categories – talent, fashion, and public speaking.The students also learned a choreographed dance routine to open the show.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Free DuSable Museum event to honor Steppin' pioneer DJ Sam Chatman
A free event Thursday at the DuSable Black History Museum is highlighting a Chicago contribution to Black culture.
What is a Chicago Style Hot Dog?
A Chicago Style Hot Dog, a Windy City classic, is an all-beef frankfurter piled onto a poppy seed bun and dressed in yellow mustard, bright green sweet pickle relish, chopped white onions, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, spiced sport peppers, and a sprinkling of celery salt. Often called “dragged through the garden” for the many toppings that make it a meal, it’s one of the most beloved foods in the city and is now a favorite across the country.
Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park
Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!
91-year-old man faces eviction from former John Hancock Center condo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A condo in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center is the only home Jim Rodgers has known for a half a century – but now, some past issues have the condo board trying to kick him out.Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the 91-year-old condo owner is still about to lose his home.Rodgers has owned and lived in his Magnificent Mile condo for 50 years – more than half of his life. Now, at age 91 and with early-onset dementia, he is facing eviction."I can't imagine living...
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
NBC 5 to Host Chicago Mayoral Forum Focused on Questions From Black Community
NBC 5 has partnered with the Business Leadership Council, WVON, the Chicago Urban League and NABJ Chicago to host a Chicago mayoral forum ahead of the city's general municipal election. NBC 5 anchor Marion Brooks and WVON’s Matt McGill will moderate the forum, centered around issues affecting Chicago's Black community,...
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
Chicago Suburb Named Safest in US, Another Suburb Makes Top 15 in New Report
Two Illinois cities were named among the safest in the U.S. in a new report, including one Chicago suburb, which was dubbed the safest city in the country. The ranking of the 15 safest cities in America was published by finance site MoneyGeek last month, naming Naperville as the top-ranked city in the country. Also making the list was Joliet, which ranked at no. 8.
PAWS Chicago welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas
Brace yourselves for an overload of cuteness. PAWS Chicago is welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas after Pasadena Animal Shelter was damaged in a tornado. They are all up for adoption. Head to Home Page | PAWS Chicago. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Lake Forest Blizzard Book
We have a suggestion for Classic Chicago readers searching the perfect snowy day book for the next blizzard we are certain to have—if not this weekend, soon. Those of you who have inherited a marvelous old house in Lake Forest may already own a copy of Lake Forest, Illinois: History and Reminiscences 1861-1961 by Edward Arpee. Check your personal library first.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Cabana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our paws Pet of the Week, Cabana. Cabana is a sweet, friendly 1-year-old Terrier mix who just wants someone to love! She's very versatile. She will happily accompany you on your morning run and then chill on the couch with you afterward. Cabana has been great in training classes – she's a huge fan of treats when she learns a new trick. With lots of attention, and treats, she can be your perfect pet companion.Cabana is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.North Shore New Friend Adoption EventJoin PAWS Chicago at a special suburban adoption event next Saturday, February 11th from noon to 3pm! The "North Shore New Friend" event will be held at PAWS Chicago's North Shore Adoption Center inside the Petco at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park. Stop by to meet adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens waiting to find their home! Visit pawschicago.org to meet all the adoptable animals.
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
earnthenecklace.com
Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago
Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
Naperville residents unable to get help with fiber cement siding that's cracking years early
A group of residents in a Naperville real estate development are all dealing with the siding on their newer homes having dozens, even hundreds of cracks.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4