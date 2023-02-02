Read full article on original website
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she’s an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
NBC Washington
No Jail Time for Virginia Teacher, Aide Accused of Abusing Disabled Students
A former teacher and teacher's aide in Fairfax County, Virginia, accused of abusing non-verbal disabled children will receive no jail time. Cylmeera Gastav and her assistant Cecelia Benavides worked at Freedom Hill Elementary School in what's known as an IDS classroom, working with students who have severe disabilities. They were originally charged with cruelty and injuries to children and assault and battery.
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
Bank Robber At Large After Targeting TD Bank In Prince William County
Recognize him? Police in Prince William County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who robbed a TD Bank location in Dumfries on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, police say that officers were called to the bank branch on Richmond Highway to investigate a …
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 6 – 10, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
The story behind Fairfax County's first public high school for Black students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It is officially Black History Month and we are bringing you some quick Black history facts about the DMV!. Did you know that during the Jim Crow era, Fairfax County had only one high school for Black students to attend? According to the Fairfax County website, Luther Jackson High School opened in 1954 after many community members pushed for a school in the county.
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
Start your year right by giving back to the community!. Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding a Community Cleanup Feb. 25, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Dale City Farmers Market lot, 14090 Gemini Way Dale City. The cleanup will focus on removing trash from the commuter parking lot where the market is held weekly. Volunteers age 18+ welcome, volunteers under 18 must volunteer with an adult. Rain Date: March 4. You’ll enjoy being out in the fresh air with family/friends as you help clean up this lot! Please visit bit.ly/3Hcmokw to sign up; email abrown@kpwb.org to learn more.
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
Falls Church News-Press
Statement on the passing of Falls Church Realtor Merelyn Kaye
“I am saddened to report that longtime Falls Church business leader, humanitarian and realtor Merelyn Kaye passed away last night. She was highly respected and a beloved cornerstone of the Falls Church community that the News-Press has always cherished as a founding business supporter, placing advertising in the very first edition of the paper in 1991 and in every single subsequent edition for over 30 years. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg Police Department passes year three of National Accreditation Review
Fredericksburg Police Department passes year three of National Accreditation Review. As part of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s commitment to providing high-quality service to the City of Fredericksburg, the Department passed a rigorous accreditation review in December 2022. During the review, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), which sets the gold standard and best practices in public safety, assigned a Compliance Service Member to review 25% of the police department’s 461 standards.
theriver953.com
Additional charges are filed against a Shenandoah Co. felon
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announce additional charges being filed against a Shenandoah County felon. On Feb. 1 a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street Mount Jackson. Identification of an occupant of the vehicle revealed he was...
Sheriff: Accidental shooting injures two people in Frederick County
A man and woman had to be taken to a shock trauma center after being shot accidentally in Frederick County on Sunday afternoon.
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put out a fire in an apartment building along Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area on Feb. 5, 2023. One person who lived in the building had to be taken to the hospital. Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in …. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put...
Man arrested in Loudoun County, accused of touching children inappropriately at pool
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man who’s accused of touching children inappropriately at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool on Friday. Deputies went to the pool in the Sterling area around 6 a.m. after they received a complaint that the man, later identified as […]
Berkeley County Schools IT operations limited after “security incident”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced that the county school system experienced a network outage that has limited IT operations throughout the district. Stephens said that the board office worked quickly to notify law enforcement agencies and began an investigation to...
WTOP
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide
A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Recently, I shared the steps PWCS is taking in response to the discouraging nationwide trend regarding gun violence. Current advances in security screening technology allow for non-evasive weapon detection and can accommodate a high volume of individuals. In addition to our current safety measures, PWCS is considering the addition of advanced security screening technology in our schools as early as the 2023-24 school year.
Berkeley County Schools cancels classes amid IT “security incident”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens has just announced that all schools in the county will be closed Monday due to an ongoing investigation into a “security incident” that has limited IT operations in the county. Berkeley County Schools have been working...
