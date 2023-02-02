Start your year right by giving back to the community!. Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding a Community Cleanup Feb. 25, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Dale City Farmers Market lot, 14090 Gemini Way Dale City. The cleanup will focus on removing trash from the commuter parking lot where the market is held weekly. Volunteers age 18+ welcome, volunteers under 18 must volunteer with an adult. Rain Date: March 4. You’ll enjoy being out in the fresh air with family/friends as you help clean up this lot! Please visit bit.ly/3Hcmokw to sign up; email abrown@kpwb.org to learn more.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO