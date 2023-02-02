Read full article on original website
Teachings of Peace According to My Belief Event
On Sunday, Jan. 22, Masroor Mosque of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community organized a “Teachings of Peace-According to my Belief” event. This event was organized to bring together religious leaders and their congregations, friends, and neighbors of the Masroor Mosque of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to share their thoughts on the important subject of peace considering the teachings of their respective faiths and perspectives. The event was open to the public. Community leaders and interfaith representatives attended the program and spoke at the occasion.
WUHF
Smithsonian requires 'immediate retraining' for staff after students kicked out for wearing pro-life hats
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum required staff there to undergo an "immediate retraining" after a group of students visiting during the annual March for Life in D.C. were kicked out of the museum for refusing to remove their hats that had pro-life messages on them.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: U.S. 29 in Remington reopens after fiery Wednesday night crash
U.S. 29 northbound at Route 28 in Remington reopened Friday morning with temporary repairs to a traffic signal damaged in a fiery crash late Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Remington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection for a single-vehicle crash with the car engulfed in flames.
wach.com
'Trying to get off that train alive': Woman who tackled Metro gunman shares her story
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — It is a Metro ride she has made countless times before. On Wednesday morning's ride, however, it was immediately clear for Shante Trumpet that something was wrong. She saw a man down and bleeding on the platform at the Potomac Avenue station in D.C. A man...
Inside Nova
Data center company eyeing western Prince William expansion
Iron Mountain Data Centers is looking to expand its Prince William County footprint. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of an application related to the company’s project off Wellington Road. The 37-acre property is owned by KH Data Capital Development Land LLC. However, the...
DC man found guilty of 2020 hate crime on African American woman
Gueorgui Iskrenov, 33, was found guilty of charges stemming from a hate crime in which he spat in the face of an African-American female in Southwest Washington D.C.
Ingleside Board Member Receives McKnight’s Pinnacle Award
Ingleside, a premier not-for-profit provider of comprehensive older adult services in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, is excited to announce that Dr. Robyn Stone, DrPH, MPA, has been honored as one of the most prolific industry leaders as she joins the inaugural class honored with a McKnight’s Pinnacle Award.
Inside Nova
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
Start your year right by giving back to the community!. Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding a Community Cleanup Feb. 25, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Dale City Farmers Market lot, 14090 Gemini Way Dale City. The cleanup will focus on removing trash from the commuter parking lot where the market is held weekly. Volunteers age 18+ welcome, volunteers under 18 must volunteer with an adult. Rain Date: March 4. You’ll enjoy being out in the fresh air with family/friends as you help clean up this lot! Please visit bit.ly/3Hcmokw to sign up; email abrown@kpwb.org to learn more.
Reflections During Black History Month
With the holidays behind us, it’s time to pick up a few things for ourselves at the Winter Market. On Saturdays until March 25, grab one-of-a-kind finds including comfort-food baked goods, sweet & salty snacks, and other locally made products. And, of course, there’s hot coffee and other beverages to keep warm.
Keeping the Pupusas Authentic
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. When Dona Azucena started delivering pupusas to her neighbors as gifts, she didn’t think about how. someday locals would associate her name with the...
Passengers stop gunman who shot ‘randomly,’ killing DC Metro worker and injuring others
One person is dead and several others injured after a shooting at the Metro Potomac Avenue Station in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning that ended when passengers attacked and disarmed the shooter.
PWCS Students Receive Prestigious Cambridge Awards
Cambridge Assessment International Education, part of the University of Cambridge, has awarded three prestigious awards to PWCS students for their outstanding performance on the June 2022 examinations. Brentsville District High School graduate Mackenna Caruso received the Cambridge Scholar Award with Merit and Brentsville District High graduate Grant Vizaniaris and current...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
Inside Nova
U.S. 29 in Remington to remain closed most of day after fiery crash
U.S. 29 northbound at Route 28 in Remington is expected to remain closed much of the day after a fiery crash late Wednesday damaged a traffic signal. Detours are in place. In a Facebook post, the Remington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection for a single-vehicle crash with the car engulfed in flames.
alxnow.com
The base of the Appomattox statue has resurfaced atop Confederate graves in Alexandria
The base of the Appomattox statue has resurfaced atop Confederate graves in Alexandria. More than two years ago, the Appomattox statue was removed from Old Town by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC). The base was moved into Bethel Cemetery last summer, while the statute itself reportedly remains in storage.
39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 39-year-old woman was found dead in Northeast D.C. Monday morning and the Washington D.C. MPD is investigating this as a homicide. Shortly before 8:30 am, a report of an unconscious woman led police to the 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. Upon arrival, police found an adult woman suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as 39-year-old Lennette Clark of Northeast, D.C. The 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue is a frequent area for violent events. Just last month an adult man The post 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
New OmniRide Service
OmniRide Connect Microtransit, similar to Lyft or Uber, allows riders to book an on-demand ride through their phone using the “OmniRide Mobility” app or by calling OmniRide’s Customer Service office at (703) 730-6664. Upon request, a van would be dispatched to pick up passengers at designated locations and deliver them to their destination.
