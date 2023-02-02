‘Why Don’t I Just Give Your Speech’: Bill Clinton and Joe Biden Get Laughs Sorting Out Speech Notes at White House Event

Read full article on original website
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
WATCH: Biden Laughs Out Loud at Reporter’s China Spy Balloon Question
President Joe Biden laughed out loud at a reporter’s question on the spy balloon that was sent by China and shot down off the coast of the U.S. Saturday. Biden spoke briefly with reporters as he arrived at the White House Monday afternoon, and was peppered with questions about the balloon that captured the media’s attention for several days, spurred angst from his critics, and was shot down on Saturday.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Kevin McCarthy Says He Won’t Copy Pelosi’s ‘Childish Games’ and Rip Up Biden’s Speech at State of the Union
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that he won’t be theatrically ripping up his copy of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address this week, the way Nancy Pelosi once did with former President Donald Trump’s. As the Speaker of the House, McCarthy will sit behind...
Ted Cruz Predicts Biden Won’t Run, Speculates Top Democrats Are Behind Unflattering Coverage of Kamala Harris: ‘Knives Are Coming’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to a New York Times article about Vice President Kamala Harris and whether Democratic Party insiders think she’s up to the task of leading the country. President Joe Biden, who is 80 has strongly indicated he will run for reelection. If he were to...
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
Putin Rumored Girlfriend Calls Russian Media 'Weapon of War' in Rare Speech
Putin's reported mistress has been known across Russia since she was a decorated rhythmic gymnast in her teens.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
‘They’re Nuts!’ Biden TORCHES ‘Extreme MAGA Republicans’ In Rowdy Speech To Democrats in Philly
President Joe Biden went off on “Extreme MAGA Republicans” over their economic plans, calling them “nuts” for some of their proposals in a speech to a rowdy crowd in Philadelphia. When Vice President Kamala Harris introduced the president at the 2023 DNC Winter Meeting on Friday,...
WATCH: Fox Host Says Biden Won’t Shoot Down Spy Balloon Because Hunter Biden’s Laptop — Just Hours Before Balloon Shot Down
Fox & Friends Saturday co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy told her cohosts she knows why China sent a spy balloon, and why President Joe Biden wouldn’t shoot it down: because of Hunter Biden’s laptop. On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder held an On-Camera Press Briefing, during which...
WATCH: Republican Governor Says Trump ‘Can’t’ Beat Biden … Days After Pledging to Support Him in 2024
Even though New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) promised to support Donald Trump as a potential 2024 GOP nominee, he openly assessed that the former president wouldn’t defeat President Joe Biden in a rematch. Speaking with ABC’s Jon Karl on Sunday, Sununu addressed recurring speculation about his entry into...
Pete Buttigieg Gets Defensive When ABC’s Jon Karl Confronts Him With Poll Showing 58% of Dems Don’t Want Biden to Run Again: He’s Been ‘Historically Successful’
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got defensive when confronted with some highly unflattering poll numbers for President Joe Biden. In an interview on ABC’s This Week, host Jon Karl presented Buttigieg with an ABC News/Washington Post poll showing that 58 percent of Democrats do not want the president to run for reelection, compared to just 31 percent who would like to see him pursue a second term.
Montana Senator Tells Fox & Friends Biden Should’ve Shot Down Chinese Spy Balloon Over His State: ‘Biggest Risk Would’ve Been Hitting a Cow’
The way Montana Senator Steve Daines (R) sees it, President Joe Biden should’ve gone against the Pentagon’s advice and blown China’s spy balloon out of the sky while it was still above his state. Daines joined Fox & Friends on Monday, where he got in on the...
Don Lemon Scoffs at Republicans ‘Hyperventilating’ Over Biden’s Handling of Chinese Spy Balloon While Ignoring Trump
CNN’s Don Lemon is not impressed with conservative outrage over President Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese spy balloon situation. On Monday, CNN This Morning discussed the political fallout from the revelation that the spy balloon floated across America before being shot down off the U.S. east coast. The conversation also touched on how Donald Trump denies the reports noting that three Chinese spy balloons encroached on U.S. airspace during his presidency.
Former Obama Aide and Harold & Kumar Star Kal Penn Praises Biden as ‘Most Progressive President’ Ever on CNN
Kal Penn, an actor and former aide in Barack Obama’s administration, praised President Joe Biden as “the most progressive president” the U.S. has ever had. Appearing on CNN This Morning on Monday, Penn dismissed poor polling for Biden while touting his accomplishments. A poll this week from ABC and The Washington Post found 62 percent of respondents felt Biden had accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” during his time in office.
Don Jr. Retweets Suggestion U.S. Send China a Balloon With Hilariously Unflattering Portrayal of His Father
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a meme about the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday, raising eyebrows for an image that was a not-so-flattering portrayal of former President Donald Trump. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless memes. The discovery...
SHOCK POLL: Biden’s Support for 2024 Bid Craters 15 Points Among DEMOCRATS, Nearly Two-Thirds of Party Voters Don’t Want Him to Run
The latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, out Sunday, offered nothing but bad news for President Joe Biden, who pundits would think would still be riding high after his party’s far-better-than-expected midterm election results. However, the latest AP-NORC poll shows that only 1 in 5 U.S....
Freshman Democrat Takes On ‘Open Border’ Criticism, Pushes Law Enforcement on Whether or Not They Just ‘Allow Everyone to Come In’
Freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) used his time during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on border security Tuesday to ask top border officials whether or not they did in fact change their policies and enforcement tactics when President Joe Biden took office. Both Chief Border Patrol Agents John Modlin...
Boebert Gives Political Sermon Suggesting God Used Her to Stand Up to Demons Including ‘A Speaker of the House’
Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) jested while addressing a conference at a Dallas church over the weekend that God compelled her to stand up against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to become House speaker – suggesting along the way that he is a “demon.”. “Ladies, I know...
‘So Much Astronomically Worse’: Jessica Tarlov Shoots Down Critics Angry Biden Didn’t Destroy Chinese Spy Balloon Earlier
Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov tried to put the Chinese spy balloon into a broader context when discussing the foreign policy failures of the Biden administration during a discussion on The Five on Monday. “It does seem that we should all be pointing fingers at China instead of each other....
