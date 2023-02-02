Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe blasted Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after an alleged incident involving staff members of the Indiana Pacers. After a game against the Pacers on January 29th, Morant and members of his entourage reportedly drove a car up to a loading dock at FedEx Forum in Memphis to intimidate members of the Pacers staff, according to The Athletic. A red laser was reportedly pointed at the staff from the car. On Sunday, The Athletic also reported that the NBA opened up an investigation into the incident. One member of the Pacers’ security team reportedly said, “that’s 100 percent a gun.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO