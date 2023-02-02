New York City grocer Fairway Market will hold its first-ever Next Fairway Find event on Feb. 15 in the second-floor cafe of its Upper West Side location on 74th and Broadway, in collaboration with local community organization Naturally New York. The inaugural competition will enable 10 brands among Naturally New York’s members to pitch their companies’ best-selling products to a panel of Fairway experts, with one brand winning product placement at Fairway’s four locations and up to 20 Village Super Market stores, in addition to off-shelf placements for one month, and marketing and distributor support. The prize is worth $10,000.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO