The following has been released by the Office of Dr Kyle Thompson, Regional Superintendent, Regional Office of Education #11:. It’s that time of year again, time for the annual educator shortage survey results. Each year for the past six years, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) has surveyed nearly 700 school districts statewide on the key questions around the depth and consequences of Illinois’ teacher shortage crisis. The results remain unchanging: the teacher shortage crisis exists, and it is unlikely to end anytime soon. Yet, with hope in mind, we move.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO