Arcola teen proposes downtown plaza space
ARCOLA, Ill., (WCIA) — An Arcola teen put together a proposal and talked to city leaders in Douglas County. She wants to bring life to an empty lot in her town. Karina Warfel is a senior at Arcola High School and is already working to make a change in her community. She wants to bring […]
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
Effingham Radio
Leona Faye Yoder, 86
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Leona Faye Yoder, 86, our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched, on February 3, 2023. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her home in Casey, Illinois. Leona was born on...
Effingham Radio
January 2023 Shining Star Award Winner
Dairy Queen of Effingham is proud to present Vivienne McNeely with the Jan 2023 Shining Stars Award for preschoolers. Vivi is an amazing student at Kings Kids preschool. Pictured with Vivienne is Jerri Bland, GM of the Effingham Dairy Queen.
WTHI
New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
Effingham Radio
Raymond E. Little, 94
Raymond E. Little, 94, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 2:17 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Linda Trent and Rev. E. Wade Helmkamp officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Bilyeu Cemetery, near Moweaqua, IL, with military rites by Moweaqua American Legion Post #370. Memorials may be given to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Association.
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
WTHI
New southside Rural King in old KMart building delayed - here's why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business will open up later than anticipated in Terre Haute. We first told you about rural king moving into a vacant building on the city's south side in July. The business plans to move into a portion of the old KMart building next...
wfft.com
Luke Goode back suited for Fighting Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WFFT) - After facing a foot injury in October, Homestead grad Luke Goode is finally making his way back on the court. The sophomore guard was out for three months due to foot surgery but is now suiting up for the Fighting Illini once again. Goode did not...
channel1450.com
Sports Mom of the Year: Taylorville’s Bonnie Fleming
Congratulations to the Channel1450 and YMCA of Springfield Sports Mom of the Year, Taylorville’s Bonnie Fleming. Nominate a deserving mom for Sports Mom of the Month HERE!. Learn more about Bonnie and what she won below. Who are your kids and what sports do/did they play at what school?
Effingham Radio
Reflecting on the Educator Shortage in East Central Illinois
The following has been released by the Office of Dr Kyle Thompson, Regional Superintendent, Regional Office of Education #11:. It’s that time of year again, time for the annual educator shortage survey results. Each year for the past six years, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) has surveyed nearly 700 school districts statewide on the key questions around the depth and consequences of Illinois’ teacher shortage crisis. The results remain unchanging: the teacher shortage crisis exists, and it is unlikely to end anytime soon. Yet, with hope in mind, we move.
US 41 semi vs SUV crash kills 2 in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive. An SUV attempted to cross the northbound […]
Crews responded to gas leak in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe on Thursday. The already damaged building is located on the corner of 8th St. and Charleston Ave. Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said crews are trying to locate the cause of the gas leak at this time. Chief […]
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Mahomet man caught on the run, Lamborghini, Jeep seized
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. “Over the weekend we located him out of the state in the southern part of the country,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. Now he’s in Champaign County Custody accused of a string […]
Effingham Radio
Halbrook Set to Host Town Hall Sessions Throughout the 107th District
State Representative Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) will be holding a series of town hall meetings in his new 107th district each Monday night during the month of February. Halbrook’s first session will be this coming Monday night in Shelbyville, starting at 6pm at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center. The rest...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 3rd, 2023
Salem Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon after they received a report of an employee at a business having a gun. Reports indicate Jeremy Phelps of North Marion was not allowed to have a gun due to a past felony conviction.
Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding, Driving While License Revoked
Mattoon Police arrested Maverick C. Bowman, age 32 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. The arrest occurred on January 29th at 7:33am in the 1100 block of Richmond Ave. Mattoon Police attempted to stop Bowman earlier that morning after they observed him operating a vehicle, knowing...
