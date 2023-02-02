Read full article on original website
In Case You Missed It: 1/30-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another week of the news cycle brings both good and bad news across KX’s collective desks — but all eyes on this week were on the courts and fields with both Signing Day and a few great feel-good sports stories. Take a look at the ten stories this week that served […]
Keep pheasants in North Dakota forever: Fundraiser in Bismarck
The Dakota Pheasants Forever Chapter has more than 600 members, who all help with our wild bird populations.
What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
KFYR-TV
Passing the baton: Madison Cermak takes over business development role in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - When the call came for a new business development director in Mandan, the phone was answered. Madison Cermak started in her new role last month and hopes to fill her predecessor, Ellen Huber’s, legendary shoes. “My feet have to grow a lot in order to...
Butte: A small town that’s full of community
It was founded in 1906 and is considered a 'farming town' by the people who live there. It's such a rural, small town, but it's full of community.
What’s Haunting In The Dark Waters Beneath Devils Lake?
Sure we all have heard of the so-called "Loch Ness Monster" - heck some Scottish folks may have even personally told you about some close encounters... ...you know who that person would be. After about their 6th Guinness beer here at a bar somewhere in Bismarck, they break out their camera phone and show you an old beat-up picture that looks like a sock puppet coming out of bathtub water. Did you know that Scotland residents may have heard about the legend of Devils Lake, North Dakota? I guarantee you that somewhere right at this moment, in the United Kingdom, someone is chugging on a Busch Light trying to outdo the Nessie Legend - "Uff da"
OnlyInYourState
There’s A North Dakota Trail That Leads To A Sparkling Lake The Entire Family Will Love
Did you know that there are, quite literally, hundreds of miles of hiking trails in North Dakota? It’s true – and thanks to our fascinating and diverse landscape, it seems like no matter where you go you’re bound to discover something amazing. Take, for example, this stunning and easy trail we found near Bismarck at the McDowell Dam Recreation Area. This family-friendly lake hike in North Dakota is an amazing example of a short, sweet, and scenic hike, and we think the whole fam will adore it. Just wait until you see that sparkling water!
Best Breakfast Joints: The Favorites Of Bismarck Mandan Locals
Love breakfast. Love coffee. Love enjoying a hometown restaurant? There is something special about going out for breakfast. It may even be a nostalgic feeling. When one smells the aromas of fresh coffee combined with bacon and sausage along with fresh bakery notes, it is almost like a hug. A hug from your mom, your grama, or that dear old neighbor who might have used to invite you over after Sunday service. Regardless, breakfast and brunch remain an all-time favorite among us Americans. It is an American Tradition. Some of the greatest conversations are had around a table simply enjoying those first few sips of hot brew, or the fresh taste of orange juice, combine that with a wonderful caramel roll hot out of the oven; it can be a heavenly moment.
OnlyInYourState
Scotty’s Drive-In Has Been Serving The Best Burgers In North Dakota Since 1964
Of course, it isn’t easy for everyone to agree on the best burgers in North Dakota. Taste is subjective, right? But that doesn’t mean we’ll stop throwing out options to try and make that decision for ourselves. Scotty’s Drive-In in Bismarck has been touted as having some of the best burgers in ND, with roots going back to the 1960s. With a traditional fast food menu of burgers, fries, and more, see why this historical spot is so beloved.
KFYR-TV
72nd Annual St. Mary’s Carnival
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past 72 years, the St. Mary’s Carnival has marked the end of Catholic Schools Week. The tradition continued this year with carnival games, cake walk, and, of course, the chance to win a goldfish. From setting up on Wednesday to tearing down on...
One Of BisMan’s Hidden Gems Is On This Street
It pretty much doesn't matter how long you have lived in Bismarck and Mandan, it is always awesome to discover a "Hidden Gem" I experienced that for myself yesterday. Here is the thing, you might think you know everything that is going on in Bismarck and Mandan, and then in a fortunate turn of events, you are lucky enough to find a "Hidden Gem". I won't give it away just yet, but the place I am talking about is on 43rd Ave SE, in Mandan, right down the street from Krolls Diner ( which I have been to a thousand times ) - and literally about a football field away from our radio station on the strip. In fact, about a year and a half ago when I had some minor car trouble, no one told me about this place that was so close, I could see the back of their shop from behind our building. Check this out:
KFYR-TV
City of Bismarck looking into different water rate structures
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck is looking at changing its water rate system. Public information open houses were held to help people learn and provide input on the options. “I think if I would have any complaint with the current system, is that is the usage as...
wdayradionow.com
Officials advise to avoid feeding wild animals wandering North Dakota neighborhoods
(Bismarck, ND) -- With the cold weather returning to end the week, the risk of wildlife wandering through neighborhoods is increasing. As temperatures fluctuate, animals tend to seek more shelter, food, and water anywhere they can find it. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding residents to not...
“What’s Their Name?” THEY’RE COMING! – Red River Valley Fair 2023
In my opinion, THE best time to start thinking about the fair is NOW when it's -17 degrees out. Yep, this morning here in Bismarck and Mandan we woke up to -17 degrees, the only thing worse was that it's a Monday. Obviously, this is looming to be an early preview of what most of February could be like - hey it's North Dakota, should we be surprised? I'm pretty sure that it's normal for most of us to start imagining walking down the fairway at the North Dakota State Fair OR at West Fargo - Red River Valley Fair. Both events will have the SAME things in common - entertainment and warmer weather. So I guess instead of calling this "Cabin Fever" - we have "Fair Fever", and just last Friday Red River Valley Fair tormented us even more with their huge announcement. Most of us WILL "Know Their Name"
New Cancer Center To Open In Bismarck
According to a press release sent out by Sanford Health, a new cancer center will be opening in Bismarck. You will find it on the fourth floor of the Sanford, downtown Rosser clinic. --That's across from the Bismarck Medical Center. Coming Soon. The project started in early Spring of last...
In BisMan – Is Graffiti Considered Art?
Good question - most of us see some form of "either-or" almost every day. Think about it, you are traveling down the road, and boom, right there on the side of a simple wall or maybe an underpass of a bridge is a drawing of some sort - either with spray paint or whatever - maybe colored chalk, I'm not sure what they use. Now look, I know that it is considered vandalism, we all do, obviously when it's on the side of a local businesses wall. Another thing, some of the works of graffiti could be gang markings, but I have no clue what those could be. I had to stop just yesterday when I was driving down Main, and saw something sketched out in white, on the side of a train ( by the way another popular place for this )
Two New Businesses Set To Go Into Kirkwood Mall Bismarck
While other malls in North Dakota and across the United States continue to struggle to keep tenants, Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck continues to thrive. Kirkwood Mall is adding two more businesses to its lineup in addition to the recently announced stores. In case you didn't know those include:. Face Fondrie...
kfgo.com
Jamestown Public Schools apologizes after racist remarks, noises toward Bismarck student-athletes
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – Officials with Jamestown Public Schools have issued an apology after several middle and high school students were accused of making racist remarks and noises to two Bismarck High School student-athletes during a basketball game. During the game Tuesday, students in the Jamestown High cheering section...
keyzradio.com
One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
KFYR-TV
Man sentenced to 60 days for Bismarck shooting incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a 19-year-old to 60 days in jail for a Bismarck shooting incident. Timothy Duran of Mandan pleaded guilty to a felony reckless endangerment charge Wednesday for an October shooting. Prosecutors say Duran shot and seriously injured a 23-year-old. Court documents report he was performing life-saving measures on the victim when responders arrived at the scene.
