FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
tapinto.net
Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican
PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
tapinto.net
Moench, Kirsh, Ring Launch Re-Election Campaign for 2023
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Mayor Matthew Moench and council members Michael Kirsh and Tim Ring have launched their re-election campaign, and were endorsed by local Republicans last week to run for new terms in this year's elections. Moench will be running for his second term as mayor after serving for 12...
tapinto.net
New Cedar Grove Councilman John Zazzali Takes Oath; Peterson Named New Deputy Mayor
CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- The Cedar Grove Township Council swore in John Zazzali as its newest member at Monday night's meeting. Zazzali, who is the chair of the Cedar Grove Planning Board, was appointed by the council to fill the seat that was vacated by Joseph Zichelli when Zichelli applied for and was selected as the new township manager last month.
tapinto.net
Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion
DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
tapinto.net
Hundreds Gather for Rally Against Antisemitism in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Hundreds of people gathered at the Livingston Memorial Oval on Sunday afternoon for a "Strength and Courage Against Antisemitism" rally. The event was a collaboration by Livingston’s Temple B'nai Abraham, Congregation B'nai Jeshurun, Temple Beth Shalom, Congregation Etz Chaim, the Synagogue Suburban Torah Center and the Livingston Clergy Association.
tapinto.net
Keyport: Meet Your Mayor, Rose Araneo
KEYPORT, NJ: Rose Araneo is serving her first term as the Mayor of the Borough of Keyport. With a career in business operations and finance, she has worked for companies such as Paul Sebastian, Au’some, and currently she is Sr. Vice President of Operations for 3rd Party Logistics Group.
tapinto.net
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of the memorial service planned for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will be in attendance. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin Craig_Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
tapinto.net
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
tapinto.net
Fanwood Council Moves to Keeping Public Officials’ Home and Personal Information Private
FANWOOD, NJ -- The Fanwood Borough Council, at its monthly agenda/work session on Monday, Feb. 6, passed a resolution appointing a Redaction Officer to comply with Daniel’s Law, a 2020 measure signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that allows public officials to have their home addresses and other personal information removed from public government records.
tapinto.net
Paterson's Own 'Renaissance Man' and Creator of the City's Public Access Channel to Receive Key to the City
PATERSON, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, Mayor Andre Sayegh presented the Key to the City to longtime Paterson resident, City of Paterson employee, and African-American trailblazer, John Ming on Monday. Mr. Ming, as he is known throughout the community, is retiring after 17 years of service as the City’s AV Specialist.
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
Mother, newlywed: What we know about slain NJ councilmember Eunice Dwumfour
Eunice Dwumfour was a 30-year old Republican councilwoman from Sayreville, and a liaison to the borough's Human Relations Commission. She was found shot dead outside her home Feb. 1, authorities say. The councilmember, described by peers as a woman of great faith, was found fatally shot multiple times near her home. [ more › ]
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
tapinto.net
Crime reported in Holmdel on Lexington Court.
HOLMDEL, NJ: It is getting hard to keep up with the crime Holmdel. Brazen criminals are now breaking and entering homes, in a string of crimes plaguing neighborhoods across Monmouth County. Call your local police if you see anything suspicious. Unfortunately there was another incident of an intruder breaking and...
tapinto.net
Township of Bloomfield Encourages Residents to Make Use of Utility Assistance Programs
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield wants its residents to be aware of a variety of assistance programs that are available in times of need and could help them prevent a utility shut-off. “These programs are there for a reason and could result in thousands of dollars for...
tapinto.net
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Reaches 4,000th TAVR Procedure
MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s structural heart program reached a significant milestone of performing over 4,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures with well over 650 in 2022 alone. Morristown Medical Center has the largest TAVR program in New Jersey and is among the top five programs in the United States.
tapinto.net
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
tapinto.net
Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Social Services is accepting donations for a family impacted by a devastating house fire.
2 days after New Jersey councilwoman was shot and killed, authorities are silent
NJ politician Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot Wednesday. Officials confirmed her death is being investigated as a homicide. But the Sayreville borough administrator says police don't believe there's any continuing threat to the community or public officials. [ more › ]
tapinto.net
Miss Jolie to Perform at Wayne's Jewish Preschool Gan Chabad
Join Miss Jolie at Gan Chabad for a pre-Purim music morning on Sunday, February 19th form 10am till noon.
