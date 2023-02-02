Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Credit Suisse markets CSFB as ‘super boutique’, sees revenue rebound
(Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group AG is marketing its First Boston investment banking unit to investors as a “super boutique” and sees revenue surging to as much as $3.5 billion, as the embattled lender seeks to raise funds for the revamped business, a company document seen by Reuters shows.
Thai headline CPI up 5.02% y/y in Jan, below forecast
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.02% in January from a year earlier, less than analyst forecasts, commerce ministry data showed on Monday. The reading compared with a forecast for a 5.12% rise in January in a Reuters poll and followed December’s 5.89% increase....
Activist investor rallies Bayer shareholders as pressure on CEO mounts -sources
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Bayer investor Jeff Ubben has contacted fellow shareholders in the German group, investors and sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in an apparent attempt to rally support for big changes at the drugs-to-pesticides company. The campaign increases the pressure on non-executive Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann, who...
