Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help finding a suspect after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1. Dear Neighbors. Please consider making a contribution to the fundraiser set to replace the stolen bicycle. Web Link Corporal Josh Russell of the Menlo Park Police Dept. has offered to work with the family to procure the bicycle. We anticipate that the bicycle will cost about $550 and funds that exceed that amount will go towards taxes and bike accessories such as lights and a bike lock. Corporal Russell will go with the youth and his mom to the bike store to get the bike! We are hoping that we will have enough funds by this Saturday.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO