ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Almanac Online

Eichler's experimental 'utopia' remains virtually unchanged since 1954

Historic Greenmeadow neighborhood provides rare opportunity to explore 22 blocks of pristine midcentury modern homes. Palo Alto boasts a hodgepodge of architectural styles that span more than 100 years. This column takes a look at the history and significance of Joseph Eichler's Greenmeadow subdivision in south Palo Alto that the famed builder developed in 1954 as a place where average middle-class families could live in a tight-knit community of affordable luxury homes.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Almanac Online

A guide to winter garden events along the Peninsula

Winter along the Peninsula is traditionally marked with plenty of class offerings to help home gardeners get the most out of their cool-season harvests. Saturdays, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8; 10 a.m. to noon; Free. For more information, visit mgsantaclara.ucanr.edu. UC Masters Gardeners hosts a...
PALO ALTO, CA
The Almanac Online

Since 2000, enrollment has fallen 76% in Ravenswood schools, report shows

Ravenswood school district officials are reporting a significant drop in enrollment over the years, due to charter schools and changing demographics. Dawn1234 is a registered user. Just a reminder, Belle Haven is actually the northern most part of Menlo Park. The Almanac had in these past few years stopped using...
MENLO PARK, CA
The Almanac Online

12-year-old boy's bicycle stolen in Menlo Park strong-arm robbery

Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help finding a suspect after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1. Dear Neighbors. Please consider making a contribution to the fundraiser set to replace the stolen bicycle. Web Link Corporal Josh Russell of the Menlo Park Police Dept. has offered to work with the family to procure the bicycle. We anticipate that the bicycle will cost about $550 and funds that exceed that amount will go towards taxes and bike accessories such as lights and a bike lock. Corporal Russell will go with the youth and his mom to the bike store to get the bike! We are hoping that we will have enough funds by this Saturday.
MENLO PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy